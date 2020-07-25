A 79-square-foot London studio is on the market for $255,000. Twitter users shared what you can get for the same price around the world.

Richard Brooks’ Twitter post of a tiny one-room London apartment listed for £200,000 (about $US255,000) had everyone in disbelief.

The studio is 79 square feet, and the sink, stove, shower, and bed all share the same wall. It is located in Notting Hill, in one of London’s most expensive boroughs, Kensington and Chelsea.

Brooks said on Twitter, “Shout out to London’s absolutely horrific housing market. £200,000. I repeat. £200,000.” His post got more than 52,700 likes and more than 8,900 retweets.

Other Twitter users responded by posting much larger properties you could get for the same price elsewhere.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

A London studio has the internet in disbelief for its hefty £200,000 (about $US255,000) price tag and tiny living space. The apartment got attention after Twitter user Richard Brooks shared it, prompting a thread about housing you can buy for the same price around the world.

The minuscule studio is just 79 square feet and the shower, sink, stove, and bed all share the back wall. The toilet is located in a small room next to the door.

Douglas & Gordon The bed and stove inside the apartment.

Douglas & Gordon The shower, sink, and bed inside the apartment.

Brooks posted the listing on Twitter and said that London has an ‘absolutely horrific housing market’

The apartment is in Notting Hill, one of London’s most expensive neighbourhoods. According to a previous Insider report, London came in at No. 10 on a list of the 11 most expensive cities to live in around the world, based on the 16th Annual Demographia International Housing Affordability Survey.

Shout out to London’s absolutely horrific housing market. £200,000.

I repeat. £200,000. pic.twitter.com/esEbKvR6L1 — Richard Brooks (@Just_RichardB) July 20, 2020

The apartment is listed by Douglas & Gordon and appears on Zoopla, a property site for purchases and rentals. Zoopla says that the studio is a “renovation opportunity” and that it “needs complete modernising throughout.”

Douglas & Gordon The apartment building where the studio is located.

Other Twitter users responded to Brooks’ tweet by posting other listings with the same price around the world

Other users responded by saying “Meanwhile in …” and added various locations where housing prices weren’t as astronomical.

Twitter user John Irwin posted a listing for a spacious four-bedroom house in Northern Ireland going for £214,950 (about $US274,000).

Meanwhile in Northern Ireland pic.twitter.com/DxsGzXi3vf — John Irwin (@JIrwinOfLarne) July 21, 2020

Twitter user Vicky posted a listing for a log cabin in Norfolk for the same price as the London studio, £200,000 (about $US255,000).

meanwhile, in norfolk you can buy a log cabin for £200,000 pic.twitter.com/B9KPFn0XLF — vicky (@vickyfl0rence) July 21, 2020

Twitter user Sacred Silence posted this beautiful home in the Netherlands going for €195,000 (about $US226,000).

Meanwhile in province Drenthe (The Netherlands) pic.twitter.com/l4JEElG6Z0 — Sacred Silence (@SacredSilenced) July 22, 2020

However, some users commented that the price was normal for the area in London. Twitter user Alan Watt said, “£200k in that area is excellent for any property. If you think logically to stay there maybe two nights a week in a local hotel would be about £1000 per calendar month in a hotel, mortgage on this plus bills would be around £500/600 per month.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.