Glam Media Buys UK Ad Firm Monetise

Glam Media, the ad network/publishing network focused on women, is acquiring UK marketing firm Monetise. Founded three years ago, Monetise sells ads for UK entertainment sites Flixster, ARTISTDirect and TVGuide.co.uk; its 17 employees will form the core of Glam’s UK team.



Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but the unit is expected to bring in $25 to $45 million of UK-based revenue in 2009. CEO Samir Arora told the WSJ Glam will earn $100 million in revenue in 2008, and $250 to $350 million in 2009. Within a year, Arora said, Glam will have ad sales operations in the UK, Germany, France, Japan, India and China.

Back in February, Glam raised a war chest for international expansion: $64.6 million in venture funds and another $20 million in debt financing.

See Also:

Glam Reportedly Turns Down $1.3 Billion Offer, Launches Video Ad Network

Glam Media Cuts Publisher Payments

Glam CEO: Funding Market Getting Tighter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.