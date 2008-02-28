Google's Marissa Mayer Just a Dolled-Up, Social-Climbing Material Girl? Who Knew?

We’ve never met Google’s Marissa Mayer, but we will confess to having a bit of a crush on her. We’ve imagined her as a Sue Decker-type: brilliant, competent, smoking. But now comes San Francisco magazine to tell us that Marissa’s just a brand-collecting Sex in the City fan-girl eager to shell out $60,000 to have lunch with Oscar de la Renta (he should have paid to have lunch with her). Say it ain’t so, Marissa!



Valleywag reports:

$5 million, 38th-floor penthouse at the Four Seasons

Mayer is infatuated with the colour purple … a formfitting deep-purple dress by C.D. Greene with small black mirrors … the bedroom’s violet walls — replicated from one of her favourite cashmere sweaters — … announce her love of eye-poppingly bright colours and Marimekko-type patterns

A social climber who paid $60,000 to win lunch with Oscar de la Renta

Once dated Google cofounder Larry Page

rumoured to be worth several hundred million dollars

As vice president of search products and user experience, Mayer manages 150 product managers, who direct the efforts of nearly 2,000 software engineers

Her pet dog, an Aibo robot named Rover

She also has a Craftsman in Palo Alto

She’d recently bought an array of cookbooks to study the cupcake recipes in each, created a spreadsheet for the ingredients, and then tested the recipes before writing her own

She made another spreadsheet for frosting.

The ceiling installation she commissioned from the famous glass artist Dale Chihuly: 400 pieces of blown glass in the shapes of sea flora and fauna.

A wall-size light panel with 576 individually placed Ping-Pong balls, which Mayer made over eight weekends spent home alone, inspired by the light display she’d seen at a 2005 U2 concert.

Original works by Andy Warhol, Sol LeWitt, and Roy Lichtenstein.

Mayer had 12 job offers: Carnegie Mellon, McKinsey, Oracle.

For the first month at work, she was a closet InfoSeek user, turning her computer screen so no one would see.

Her high school debate team … won the state championship her senior year.

Her all-time favourite foods include duck confit Sloppy Joes, sliders of Angus beef with brie, and macaroni and cheese with lobster.

dozens of Mayer’s favourite Sprungli Luxemburgerli (bite-size macaroons), which she brought back from Zurich, where she was on business a few days earlier. She even sent invitees a Wikipedia link to information about the treat.

Mayer samples a piece of cake and says, “I’m a huge fan of frosting. Vanilla fudge is my favourite. It gives you brain euphoria.”

Her favourite designers are de la Renta and Carolina Herrera.

