Google's Marissa Mayer Just a Dolled-Up, Social-Climbing Material Girl? Who Knew?

We’ve never met Google’s Marissa Mayer, but we will confess to having a bit of a crush on her. We’ve imagined her as a Sue Decker-type: brilliant, competent, smoking. But now comes San Francisco magazine to tell us that Marissa’s just a brand-collecting Sex in the City fan-girl eager to shell out $60,000 to have lunch with Oscar de la Renta (he should have paid to have lunch with her). Say it ain’t so, Marissa!
- $5 million, 38th-floor penthouse at the Four Seasons
- Mayer is infatuated with the colour purple … a formfitting deep-purple dress by C.D. Greene with small black mirrors … the bedroom’s violet walls — replicated from one of her favourite cashmere sweaters — … announce her love of eye-poppingly bright colours and Marimekko-type patterns
- A social climber who paid $60,000 to win lunch with Oscar de la Renta
- Once dated Google cofounder Larry Page
- rumoured to be worth several hundred million dollars
- As vice president of search products and user experience, Mayer manages 150 product managers, who direct the efforts of nearly 2,000 software engineers
- Her pet dog, an Aibo robot named Rover
- She also has a Craftsman in Palo Alto
- She’d recently bought an array of cookbooks to study the cupcake recipes in each, created a spreadsheet for the ingredients, and then tested the recipes before writing her own
- She made another spreadsheet for frosting.
- The ceiling installation she commissioned from the famous glass artist Dale Chihuly: 400 pieces of blown glass in the shapes of sea flora and fauna.
- A wall-size light panel with 576 individually placed Ping-Pong balls, which Mayer made over eight weekends spent home alone, inspired by the light display she’d seen at a 2005 U2 concert.
- Original works by Andy Warhol, Sol LeWitt, and Roy Lichtenstein.
- Mayer had 12 job offers: Carnegie Mellon, McKinsey, Oracle.
- For the first month at work, she was a closet InfoSeek user, turning her computer screen so no one would see.
- Her high school debate team … won the state championship her senior year.
- Her all-time favourite foods include duck confit Sloppy Joes, sliders of Angus beef with brie, and macaroni and cheese with lobster.
- dozens of Mayer’s favourite Sprungli Luxemburgerli (bite-size macaroons), which she brought back from Zurich, where she was on business a few days earlier. She even sent invitees a Wikipedia link to information about the treat.
- Mayer samples a piece of cake and says, “I’m a huge fan of frosting. Vanilla fudge is my favourite. It gives you brain euphoria.”
- Her favourite designers are de la Renta and Carolina Herrera.
