Blinkx Adds CBS Clips, BBC Shows

Video search site Blinkx has added new content from CBS, the BBC and Weather Channel. The company also became a partner with BBC iPlayer, the BBC’s free on-demand service which offers full-length shows for streaming and download. Blinkx indexes 18 million hours of video, and powers video search for Reuters, Ask.com and AOL.



Earlier this week, Blinkx and Publicis’ Denuo said they had formed a partnership to explore the most effective ways to advertise through Web video.

