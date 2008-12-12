The 10 Most Popular Web Videos Of 2008



2007’s most popular Web videos included amateur-created stuff like Tay Zonday’s “Chocolate Rain” and Chris Cocker’s “Leave Britney Alone.” This year professional content creators produced nine out of the year’s 10 most popular Web videos, according to Web video services firm TubeMogul. The non-pro? Barack Obama’s campaign, which uploaded his spring-time race speech.



Eight of the videos — totaling some 352,708,677 views — are professionally produced music videos. That’s great news for Google (GOOG), which can actually sell advertising against that kind of content.

TubeMogul’s stats include views from across the Web, including pirated videos.

