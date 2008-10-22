2008's Version Of The Pepsi Challenge

With this latest news Starbucks employees will be needing some of their own oatmeal comfort food.



Seattle Post Intelligencer: Dunkin’ doughnuts has a message for Starbucks: Game on.

On Monday, the Massachusetts-based doughnut company launched an aggressive marketing campaign against Starbucks, complete with the Web site dunkinbeatstarbucks.com.

Dunkin’ doughnuts says its coffee won a double-blind taste test commissioned by Dunkin’ doughnuts. The research firm pitted Dunkin’ doughnuts Original Blend against Starbucks House Blend. Of the participants, 54.2 per cent chose Dunkin’ doughnuts, 39.3 per cent chose Starbucks and 6.3 per cent had no preference. (Starbucks’ standard brew isn’t its house blend, but the Pike Place Roast blend unveiled earlier this year.)

“Try the coffee that won,” the Dunkin’ advertisement urges. “And see why America really does run on Dunkin’.”

A&G Research Inc. ran the test from May through June in Seattle, Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Cleveland, Dallas, Detroit, Los Angeles, Miami and New York.

…In the so-called coffee wars, Starbucks has been hit from several directions. The company competes with myriad mum and pop coffeehouses. And McDonald’s has begun serving espresso, and in April it started the Web site unsnobbycoffee.com.

Illustration From Plum TV

