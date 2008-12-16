2008 Crunchies Tickets Now On Sale

The nominations for The Crunchies 2008 (startup Oscars) are in. The Award Ceremony will take place at 7:30 PM at the Herbst theatre in San Francisco on Friday, January 9. Get your tickets here.



The tickets will likely sell out quickly, even in this crappy environment, so get them now. Balcony seats are $65 and orchestra are $45. They all get you into the post-event bacchanal/schmooze across the street.

Additional details:

· The Richter Scales (male a capella crooners) will sing again. TechCrunch has insisted that they write a special song for the event.

· TechCrunch vows that the Awards ceremony won’t last longer than 1 hour this year



The After-Party across the street will take place in City Hall’s Rotunda from 9 – midnight.

· MySpace is the after-party music sponsor and co-host and will be bringing in a celebrity DJ.

· The after-party will also feature a gaming room, with a variety of online and traditional games to play.

· Mucho booze and food.

Several companies have already stepped up to help sponsor the 2008 Crunchies Awards: Amiando, CRV, Mayfield, Microsoft, MySpace, Media Temple and UStream. (We’re a media partner.) If you’d like to help underwrite the awards ceremony, please contact [email protected] or [email protected].

We’ll see you there!

