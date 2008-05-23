Does Denise Richards Really Need Reality TV-Show Cash?

Page Six reports: DENISE Richards is a big liar, claim Charlie Sheen‘s pals – one of whom says she “gets more than enough money from Charlie to never have to work, much less do a reality show that exploits the kids.”



Sheen and his friends are furious that Richards taped a reality show debuting this weekend on E! called “It’s Complicated,” which also features the warring ex-couple’s two daughters, Lola and Sam.

In her bid to promote the show, Richards went on “Today,” “The View” and “Larry King Live” to explain she did it to make money to support her children. Read more from Page Six.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.