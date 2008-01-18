2007's Web Winners And Losers: Porn Up, Vonage Down

Compete is flooding us with fascinating stats today. The latest: A list of the Web’s biggest gainers and losers, measured by percentage increase/decrease in visits.

Reassuring news for those arriving very late to all things “social”: Networky sites dominate the winners list. Two of the top four are porn sites, but Compete assures us that both redtube.com and youporn.com “function almost identically to YouTube” — that is, users send in the stuff. We can vouch for the increasing power of social news sites Reddit and Stumbleupon, both of whom have users who seem to like our stuff. Thanks! And we marvel at Techcrunch’s 3,240% increase. What’s the secret, Mike?

We are not sure we can detect trends on the losers’ list, though. We’d expect traffic to plummet at Vonage.com as the Internet phone company pulls back on marketing. But we’ve got no idea why watchmaker Fossil.com fell. Can anyone else see a commonality? Let us know in comments below.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.