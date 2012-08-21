Abandoned Venues From The 2004 Athens Olympics [Photos]

2004 athens olympic venues are abandoned and crumbling

Photo: AP

Eight years after Greece spent ~$15 billion to stage the 2004 Summer Olympics, some of those once-gleaming venues are crumbling.The economy is a part of it, but so is the fact that many of these venues were built only for sports with little local interest (like softball), and now have no use.

A number of Greek officials admitted to the AFP that there was a lack of planning, and no one considered what they would be used for after the Games.

Despite all that, many of the venues from the 2004 Games are still going strong. The Olympic Stadium, Olympic Village, media centre, and a few small-scale sports arenas have all found tenants.

But still, the aquatics centre, beach volleyball arena, and softball arena are all literally falling apart. In addition, the massive Helliniko Olympic Complex where many events were held has been abandoned, and is in desperate need of private investors, according to AFP.

The photos of these venues are stunning, and a stern warning to future host cities of the importance of long-term planning.

The diving well at the Aquatics centre, drained of water

The beach volleyball arena has been abandoned

Barricades in a heap outside the still-in-use Olympic Stadium

A training pool at the Aquatics centre sits empty

Graffiti and debris outside the OAKA sports hall

The 'Agora' outside the Olympic Stadium used to feature a blue pond, now it's brown

The field hockey venue has fallen out of use

A huge jumbrotron above the arena where kayaking was staged at the Helliniko Olympic Complex

The stands of the kayaking venue

The Helliniko complex is currently looking for private investors to revitalize it

The softball stadium is among the most empty

The field has been overtaken by weeds

The stands are falling apart

Dirt and trash is collecting in the hallways and corners

The other side of the Games

