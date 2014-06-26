WHERE ARE THEY NOW? The Players From The Legendary 2003 NBA Draft

The 2003 NBA Draft was one of the most important nights in NBA history.

The league got a massive infusion of talent that finally helped fill the void left by Michael Jordan’s departure.

LeBron, D-Wade, and Carmelo were all picked that night. But there were All-Stars picked at #18 and #29 as well, and Round One was stacked from top-to-bottom.

It’s remarkable to see what all 29 first-round picks who changed the league that night are doing today.

