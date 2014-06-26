WHERE ARE THEY NOW? The Players From The Legendary 2003 NBA Draft

Tony Manfred
Lebron james 2003 nba draftREUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

The 2003 NBA Draft was one of the most important nights in NBA history.

The league got a massive infusion of talent that finally helped fill the void left by Michael Jordan’s departure.

LeBron, D-Wade, and Carmelo were all picked that night. But there were All-Stars picked at #18 and #29 as well, and Round One was stacked from top-to-bottom.

It’s remarkable to see what all 29 first-round picks who changed the league that night are doing today.

LeBron James was picked #1 overall by the Cleveland Cavaliers.

He's already one of the best players of all time after winning two titles with the Heat.

Darko Milicic was picked #2 overall by the Detroit Pistons.

He's now retired from the NBA and living in Serbia. He's considered one of the biggest Draft busts ever.

Source: CBS Sports

Carmelo Anthony was picked #3 overall by the Denver Nuggets.

He's now one of the most prized free agents on the market after opting out of his Knicks contract.

Chris Bosh was picked #4 overall by the Toronto Raptors.

After two titles in four years with the Heat, he has the chance to opt out and become a free agent.

Dwyane Wade was picked #5 overall by the Miami Heat.

After a disappointing 2014 NBA Finals, most expect Wade to return to the Heat.

Chris Kaman was picked #6 overall by the Los Angeles Clippers.

He has had a successful 11-year career, mostly recently with the Lakers.

Kirk Hinrich was picked #7 overall by the Chicago Bulls

He's has averaged 11 points and 5 assists in 9 seasons with the Bulls.

TJ Ford was picked #8 overall by the Milwaukee Bucks.

Ford had to retire in 2012 because of a spinal injury. He now runs basketball camps for Texas high school players.

Source: Houston Chronicle

Michael Sweetney was picked #9 overall by the New York Knicks.

After struggling with his weight for years, he signed with Brujos de Guayana in Puerto Rico.

Source: Sportando

Jarvis Hayes was picked #10 overall by the Washington Wizards.

He now plays for Sidigas Avellino in Italy.

Source: Sportando

Mickael Pietrus was picked #11 overall by the Golden State Warriors

He was a solid role player around the league for years. After taking 2013-14 off, he's preparing a comeback.

Source: NBC

Nick Collison was picked #12 overall by the Seattle Sonics.

He is a key bench player for the OKC Thunder, and started after Serge Ibaka got hurt in the Western Conference Finals.

Marcus Banks was picked #13 overall and traded to the Boston Celtics.

He's now playing for SLUC Nancy in France.

Source: EuroBasket

Luke Ridnour was picked #14 overall by the Seattle Sonics.

He now plays for the Charlotte Hornets.

Reece Gaines was picked #15 overall by the Orlando Magic.

He's now an assistant coach at the Division II school Bellarmine University.

Source: Courier-Journal

Troy Bell was picked #16 overall and traded to the Memphis Grizzlies.

He now plays in the Italian team Grisson Bon RE.

Zarko Cabarkapa was picked #17 overall by the Phoenix Suns.

He only played three years in the NBA, and is now retired after returning to Montenegro.

David West was picked #18 overall by the New Orleans Hornets.

He's now the heart of the Pacers team that has gone to two-straight Eastern Conference Finals.

Sasha Pavlovic was picked #19 overall by the Utah Jazz.

He now plays for Partizan Belgrade after being a career role player in the NBA.

Dahntay Jones was picked #20 overall and traded to the Memphis Grizzlies.

He last played in the NBA in 2013 with Atlanta. He worked out for the Knicks in 2014 but wasn't signed.

Source: Bleacher Report

Boris Diaw was picked #21 overall by the Atlanta Hawks.

He's now a key part of the NBA champion Spurs.

Zoran Planinic was picked #22 overall by the New Jersey Nets.

He's was the MVP of the 2012 Eurocup while playing for Russian team BC Khimki Moscow.

Travis Outlaw was picked #23 overall by the Portland Trail Blazers.

He's now playing for the Kings after being a starter for most of his career.

Brian Cook was picked #24 overall by the Los Angeles Lakers.

He played a year for Piratas in Puerto Rico, and hasn't played in the NBA since 2012.

Carlos Delfino was picked #25 overall by the Detroit Pistons.

He now plays for the Bucks but missed the 2013-14 season with injury.

Ndudi Ebi was picked #26 by the Minnesota Timberwolves.

He now plays for Virtus Bologna in Italy.

Source: Sportando

Kendrick Perkins was picked #27 overall and traded to the Boston Celtics.

He now starts for the OKC Thunder.

Leandro Barbosa was picked #28 overall and traded to the Phoenix Suns.

He was a prolific bench scorer for years, and now he's on the Suns.

Josh Howard was picked #29 overall by the Dallas Mavericks

He had an injury-plagued career, and now plays in the D-League.

