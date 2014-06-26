WHERE ARE THEY NOW? The Players From The Legendary 2003 NBA Draft

The 2003 NBA Draft was one of the most important nights in NBA history.
The league got a massive infusion of talent that finally helped fill the void left by Michael Jordan’s departure.
LeBron, D-Wade, and Carmelo were all picked that night. But there were All-Stars picked at #18 and #29 as well, and Round One was stacked from top-to-bottom.
It’s remarkable to see what all 29 first-round picks who changed the league that night are doing today.
He's now retired from the NBA and living in Serbia. He's considered one of the biggest Draft busts ever.
Ford had to retire in 2012 because of a spinal injury. He now runs basketball camps for Texas high school players.
He was a solid role player around the league for years. After taking 2013-14 off, he's preparing a comeback.
He is a key bench player for the OKC Thunder, and started after Serge Ibaka got hurt in the Western Conference Finals.
He last played in the NBA in 2013 with Atlanta. He worked out for the Knicks in 2014 but wasn't signed.
