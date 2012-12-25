20,000 People Applied For 400 Flight Attendant Jobs At Delta

Photo: worldscrews.blogspot

If there’s one thing that hasn’t collapsed in the airline business over the past few decades, it is the desire of people to become flight attendants.Despite lousy pay and tough work, 20,000 people applied for the 400 flight attendant jobs Delta will be filling next year, reports Dan Bobkoff at Marketplace.



Entry-level flight attendants make salaries in the low $20,000s.

They have to serve jammed planes and sell stuff in the aisles.

They also have to deal with customers who are so sick of being herded like cattle that they treat flight attendants like, well, cattle-prodders.

However!

Flight attendants only work 12 days per month.

That perk, combined with the free travel, apparently makes the job very appealing.

Especially in an era in which the alternatives include working at Walmart, Starbucks, McDonalds, or dozens of other retail establishments that pay about half that much (with no benefits) for a lot more work.

More at Marketplace >

