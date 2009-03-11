20,000 Hedge Funders To Get The Axe This Year

Obama’s budget deficit numbers are already mindblowing, but we feel they’re going to get a lot worse. Because not only are the growth projections way too optimistic, but the base of top taxpayers is rapidly melting away.



Case in point: the disappearing hedge fund industry. After shedding 10,000 jobs last year, another 20,000 are expected to disappear this year. That’s about 14% of the industry, according to Bloomberg. That might even be optimistic.

Obvious conclusion: The free market is doing for social equality what tax policy couldn’t hope to do in a million years.

