More Than 2,000 Bracket Entries At ESPN.com Have Florida Gulf Coast Winning It All

With three double-digit seeds in the Sweet Sixteen, most NCAA Tournament brackets have already been busted. But that is not the case for 2,354 of the 8.15 million brackets (0.03%) entered at ESPN.com that picked Florida Gulf Coast to win it all.



In all, just 0.95 per cent (approx. 77,000) of the entries picked FGCU to reach the Sweet Sixteen. And of those, 30,093 (0.4%) picked both the 15th-seeded Eagles and 13th-seeded LaSalle to still be alive after two rounds.

Overall, none of the brackets are still perfect. However four entries correctly picked 15 of the 16 teams, which might actually be less impressive than the 1,046 entries that got all 16 teams wrong.

President Barack Obama, who fills out a bracket for ESPN each year, correctly picked 11 of the 16 teams still alive. That is one better than college basketball analyst Dick Vitale (10 of 16).

