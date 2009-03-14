How big is the Twitter hype?



Google News tells us that in the hour before we published this post, there were 40,820 news stories published that used the company’s name.



Last we heard from anybody official, micro-blogging service Twitter had about 6 million unique visitors per month.

That’s pretty big for a a relatively new startup. But let’s be serious: in the grand scheme of things, 6 million people isn’t very many.

To illustrate this point, we decided to come up with a list of 100 things more popular than Twitter. We looked at variety of metrics — circulation, ratings, units sold, tickets sold, unique visitors, etc — so obviously, the list isn’t scientific. It’s directional. (And, you know, fun.)

Take a look:

MySpace Facebook Bebo Orkut HotOrNot.com Pizza Yahoo Mail Google Mail Comcast Hotmail Verizon Internet Road Runner America Online subscriptions Dogs Cats Pet birds AOL Instant Messenger ICQ MSN Messenger Readers Digest Better Homes & Garden AARP the Magazine Nintendo Wii PS3 Nintendo GameCube Apple iPod Nintendo Game Boy Sega Game Gear Tamagotchi Furby Titanic The Dark Knight Batman Begins Batman & Robin Catwoman The Cheetah Girls 2 CSI Project Runway American Idol Two and a Half Men America’s Got Talent Barack Obama John McCain Bobby Jindal Ross Perot The Beatles Nirvana New Kids On The Block Backstreet Boys nSync 98 Degrees Christianity Islam Mormonism Judaism Scientology Blogger WordPress TypePad Hampsterdance.com Online newspapers MSNBC Digital Network CNN Digital Network Yahoo! News AOL News NYTimes.com Tribune Newspapers Fox News Digital Network Google News Gannett Newspapers and Newspaper Division CBS News Digital Network ABCNEWS Digital Network washingtonpost.com USATODAY.com BBC.com McClatchy Newspaper Network WorldNow Boston.com Advance Internet Hearst Newspapers Digital N.Y. Daily News Online Edition MediaNews Group Newspapers TheHuffingtonPost.com Topix – Digg Thriller, Michael Jackson Born in the USA, Bruce Springsteen Bat out of Hell, Meatloaf Breathless, Kenny G Please Hammer Don’t Hurt’em, MC Hammer Times Square Faneuil Hall Marketplace, Boston Niagara Falls Great Smoky Mountains National Park, Tennessee Universal Studios Orlando Coca-Cola Pepsi Mountain Dew Fanta Diet Dr. Pepper

A few things less popular than Twitter:

Microsoft Zune

Pet rocks

