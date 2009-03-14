How big is the Twitter hype?
Google News tells us that in the hour before we published this post, there were 40,820 news stories published that used the company’s name.
Last we heard from anybody official, micro-blogging service Twitter had about 6 million unique visitors per month.
That’s pretty big for a a relatively new startup. But let’s be serious: in the grand scheme of things, 6 million people isn’t very many.
To illustrate this point, we decided to come up with a list of 100 things more popular than Twitter. We looked at variety of metrics — circulation, ratings, units sold, tickets sold, unique visitors, etc — so obviously, the list isn’t scientific. It’s directional. (And, you know, fun.)
Take a look:
- MySpace
- Bebo
- Orkut
- HotOrNot.com
- Pizza
- Yahoo Mail
- Google Mail
- Comcast
- Hotmail
- Verizon Internet
- Road Runner
- America Online subscriptions
- Dogs
- Cats
- Pet birds
- AOL Instant Messenger
- ICQ
- MSN Messenger
- Readers Digest
- Better Homes & Garden
- AARP the Magazine
- Nintendo Wii
- PS3
- Nintendo GameCube
- Apple iPod
- Nintendo Game Boy
- Sega Game Gear
- Tamagotchi
- Furby
- Titanic
- The Dark Knight
- Batman Begins
- Batman & Robin
- Catwoman
- The Cheetah Girls 2
- CSI
- Project Runway
- American Idol
- Two and a Half Men
- America’s Got Talent
- Barack Obama
- John McCain
- Bobby Jindal
- Ross Perot
- The Beatles
- Nirvana
- New Kids On The Block
- Backstreet Boys
- nSync
- 98 Degrees
- Christianity
- Islam
- Mormonism
- Judaism
- Scientology
- Blogger
- WordPress
- TypePad
- Hampsterdance.com
- Online newspapers
- MSNBC Digital Network
- CNN Digital Network
- Yahoo! News
- AOL News
- NYTimes.com
- Tribune Newspapers
- Fox News Digital Network
- Google News
- Gannett Newspapers and Newspaper Division
- CBS News Digital Network
- ABCNEWS Digital Network
- washingtonpost.com
- USATODAY.com
- BBC.com
- McClatchy Newspaper Network
- WorldNow
- Boston.com
- Advance Internet
- Hearst Newspapers Digital
- N.Y. Daily News Online Edition
- MediaNews Group Newspapers
- TheHuffingtonPost.com
- Topix –
- Digg
- Thriller, Michael Jackson
- Born in the USA, Bruce Springsteen
- Bat out of Hell, Meatloaf
- Breathless, Kenny G
- Please Hammer Don’t Hurt’em, MC Hammer
- Times Square
- Faneuil Hall Marketplace, Boston
- Niagara Falls
- Great Smoky Mountains National Park, Tennessee
- Universal Studios Orlando
- Coca-Cola
- Pepsi
- Mountain Dew
- Fanta
- Diet Dr. Pepper
A few things less popular than Twitter:
- Microsoft Zune
- Pet rocks
