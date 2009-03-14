100 Things More Popular Than Twitter

Nicholas Carlson
How big is the Twitter hype?

Google News tells us that in the hour before we published this post, there were 40,820 news stories published that used the company’s name.

Last we heard from anybody official, micro-blogging service Twitter had about 6 million unique visitors per month.

That’s pretty big for a a relatively new startup. But let’s be serious: in the grand scheme of things, 6 million people isn’t very many.

To illustrate this point, we decided to come up with a list of 100 things more popular than Twitter. We looked at variety of metrics — circulation, ratings, units sold, tickets sold, unique visitors, etc — so obviously, the list isn’t scientific. It’s directional. (And, you know, fun.)

Take a look:

  1. MySpace
  2. Facebook
  3. Bebo
  4. Orkut
  5. HotOrNot.com
  6. Pizza
  7. Yahoo Mail
  8. Google Mail
  9. Comcast
  10. Hotmail
  11. Verizon Internet
  12. Road Runner
  13. America Online subscriptions
  14. Dogs
  15. Cats
  16. Pet birds
  17. AOL Instant Messenger
  18. ICQ
  19. MSN Messenger
  20. Readers Digest
  21. Better Homes & Garden
  22. AARP the Magazine
  23. Nintendo Wii
  24. PS3
  25. Nintendo GameCube
  26. Apple iPod
  27. Nintendo Game Boy
  28. Sega Game Gear
  29. Tamagotchi
  30. Furby
  31. Titanic
  32. The Dark Knight
  33. Batman Begins
  34. Batman & Robin
  35. Catwoman
  36. The Cheetah Girls 2
  37. CSI
  38. Project Runway
  39. American Idol
  40. Two and a Half Men
  41. America’s Got Talent
  42. Barack Obama
  43. John McCain
  44. Bobby Jindal
  45. Ross Perot
  46. The Beatles
  47. Nirvana
  48. New Kids On The Block
  49. Backstreet Boys
  50. nSync
  51. 98 Degrees
  52. Christianity
  53. Islam
  54. Mormonism
  55. Judaism
  56. Scientology
  57. Blogger
  58. WordPress
  59. TypePad
  60. Hampsterdance.com
  61. Online newspapers
  62. MSNBC Digital Network
  63. CNN Digital Network
  64. Yahoo! News
  65. AOL News
  66. NYTimes.com
  67. Tribune Newspapers
  68. Fox News Digital Network
  69. Google News
  70. Gannett Newspapers and Newspaper Division
  71. CBS News Digital Network
  72. ABCNEWS Digital Network
  73. washingtonpost.com
  74. USATODAY.com
  75. BBC.com
  76. McClatchy Newspaper Network
  77. WorldNow
  78. Boston.com
  79. Advance Internet
  80. Hearst Newspapers Digital
  81. N.Y. Daily News Online Edition
  82. MediaNews Group Newspapers
  83. TheHuffingtonPost.com
  84. Topix –
  85. Digg
  86. Thriller, Michael Jackson
  87. Born in the USA, Bruce Springsteen
  88. Bat out of Hell, Meatloaf
  89. Breathless, Kenny G
  90. Please Hammer Don’t Hurt’em, MC Hammer
  91. Times Square
  92. Faneuil Hall Marketplace, Boston
  93. Niagara Falls
  94. Great Smoky Mountains National Park, Tennessee
  95. Universal Studios Orlando
  96. Coca-Cola
  97. Pepsi
  98. Mountain Dew
  99. Fanta
  100. Diet Dr. Pepper

A few things less popular than Twitter:

  • Microsoft Zune
  • Pet rocks

