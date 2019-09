200 million people use Faceook on mobile devices, the company announced today.



That’s more than Android or iPhone, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said at a press conference today.

He said that the only thing that’s bigger than Facebook on the mobile web is the mobile web itself.

“Gives us a good base for developers to build on,” said Zuckerberg.

