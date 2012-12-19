200 Million People Are Using Twitter Every Month

Twitter announced a new milestone this morning: it has more than 200 million active monthly users.



More than one year ago, in September 2011, Twitter hit the 100 million active user milestone. In March it announced 140 million active users.

Here’s the celebratory tweet:

There are now more than 200M monthly active @twitter users. You are the pulse of the planet. We’re grateful for your ongoing support! — Twitter (@twitter) December 18, 2012

