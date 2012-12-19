200 Million People Are Using Twitter Every Month

Alyson Shontell

Twitter announced a new milestone this morning: it has more than 200 million active monthly users.

More than one year ago, in September 2011, Twitter hit the 100 million active user milestone. In March it announced 140 million active users.

Here’s the celebratory tweet:

