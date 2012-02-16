This 9-Acre Plot In The Hamptons Is On Sale For $200 MILLION—And It Doesn't Even Come With A House

We write about ridiculously expensive real estate deals all the time, but those sales generally involve some sort of opulent living space.



So we were blown away when we saw on Curbed Hamptons that the listing price for a 9.4-acre lot on Montauk Highway in Amagansett was $200 million, and that the place didn’t even come with a cottage.

To be fair, this is waterfront Hamptons property we’re talking about. The property actually consists of four separate parcels, but the listing clearly targets a mega-millionaire with ambitious building plans. There’s “potential for large estate, pool, tennis and guest cottage,” it says.

As Curbed points out, it’s unlikely that the plot will go for the asking price. But in a world where the daughter of a Russian oligarch is willing to pay the full asking price for an $88 million penthouse, anything’s possible.

Here’s an aerial view of the plot from Bing Maps.

Photo: Bing Maps

