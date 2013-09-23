Apple Says That 200 Million Devices Are Now Running IOS 7

Apple says that 200 million people have upgraded their iOS devices to iOS 7, the latest version of its mobile operating system.

Last year, 100 million iOS devices upgraded to iOS 6 over a comparable period of time.

Apple says that the upgrade to iOS 7 is the fastest software upgrade ever.

Apple also announced that it sold 9 million iPhones over opening weekend. Last year, Apple sold 5 million iPhone 5s during opening weekend.

