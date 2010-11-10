YACHT OF THE DAY: The $200 Million Superboat That Is Shaped Like A Whale

The most expensive yacht ever hasn’t been built yet, but the designs from Glass Deco International and Puresang look incredible.



“The Beluga, Emperor Of The Seven Seas” is shaped like a whale and it would cost $200 million. Features include a swimming pool, club-style lounge areas and even has luxurious life boats.

Naturally, The Beluga has a pretentious promo video, which includes two minutes of voiceover talking about “retronizing the horizon” before it even gets to the boat.

