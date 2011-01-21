Cowboys To Charge $200 For Tickets Outside Cowboys Stadium For Super Bowl XLV

Last week we told you that the Cowboys were planning to sell standing room tickets outside Cowboys Stadium for Super Bowl XLV.



Well, more details have emerged and the Cowboys will charge $200 per ticket. Club-seat ticket holders will have first dibs, but they will be required to buy four tickets for $800. They’ll also receive four scarves, four programs, and a parking pass. If there are any tickets leftover, general season ticket holders will be next in line.

The folks that watch the game outside on giant screens on the east side of the stadium will count towards the game’s official attendance number, meaning Super Bowl XLV has a pretty good shot at breaking the Super Bowl attendance record of 103,985 in 1980. 93,000 tickets have been sold inside the stadium, so to break the record the Cowboys will have to sell nearly 12,000 tickets for the Party Plaza.

For the record, only three out of 65 voters in our poll said they would pay more than $200 for one of these tickets.

