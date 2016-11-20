Here's what 200 calories of every Thanksgiving food looks like

Thanksgiving is a time for feasting.

If you’re trying to watch what you eat, it can also be one of the trickiest times of year. Not surprisingly, many of our favourite seasonal fall foods — from creamy mashed potatoes to rich turkey and stuffing — are pretty high in fat and in calories. But that doesn’t mean you can’t indulge responsibly! Here’s a visual guide to what 200 calories of your favourite Turkey Day foods looks like.

You might be surprised that some side dishes, like green bean casserole, are actually on the lighter side, while others, like pecan pie, pack the calories into a very tiny portion!

Of course, the info below only shows calories, not fat, protein, fibre or sugar content, all of which are important if you’re looking to lose weight.

