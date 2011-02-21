20-Year-Old Driver Wins The Daytona 500

Photo: AP

Rookie Trevor Bayne, whose age is lower than the number 21 on his car, won the Daytona 500 today in his first attempt, and only his second career Sprint Cup start.Bayne, who turned 20 years old on Saturday, is the youngest winner ever of the Daytona 500.



It was wild race featuring more the 70 lead changes, 15 cautions, and a massive 17-car pileup that knocked many of the top contenders out in the first half.

The race also took place among reminders of NASCAR’s past (it was the 10-year anniversary of Dale Earnhardt’s death) and it’s future. NASCAR announced that they are moving next year’s 500 ahead by one week to Feb 26.

The official reason is that they feel the offseason is too short. Unofficially, if the NFL extends its season by two weeks next year, Daytona would have been run on the same day as the Super Bowl. That’s not a fight NASCAR can afford to have.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.