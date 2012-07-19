The 20 Worst-Performing IPOs Since 2008

Myles Meserve
belly flop

Photo: flickr: Official U.S. Navy Imagery

If you thought the Facebook IPO disaster was epic, think again.Since the bankruptcy of Lehman Brothers in 2008, there have been a total of 179 IPOs that have raised over $500 million and some of them make the Facebook IPO look like a walk in the park.

Bloomberg Markets Magazine recently complied a list of the 20 worst performing stocks to hit since the financial crisis.  

These 20 stocks saw the worst 90-day performance following their public markets debut.

20. SAMSONITE INTERNATIONAL

90-Day Total Return: -20.83%

Country of Issuance: Hong Kong

IPO Date: 6/16/2011

Industry: Household Products

What they do: design, manufacture and distribute luggage

Bloomberg Snapshot

Source: Bloomberg Markets Magazine

19. GLORIOUS PROPERTY HOLDINGS

90-Day Total Return: -22.05%

Country of Issuance: Hong Kong

IPO Date: 10/2/2009

Industry: Real Estate

What they do: build apartments, townhouses, retail properties, offices and hotels

Bloomberg Snapshot

Source: Bloomberg Markets Magazine

18. HUATAI SECURITIES

90-Day Total Return: -23.80%

Country of Issuance: China

IPO Date: 2/26/2010

Industry: Diversified Financials

What they do: provide securities brokerage, research consulting, investment banking, fixed-income and asset-management services

Bloomberg Snapshot

Source: Bloomberg Markets Magazine

17. SMART TECHNOLOGIES

90-Day Total Return: -24.41%

Country of Issuance: USA

IPO Date: 7/14/2010

Industry: Computers

What they do: design, develop and sell interactive technology products

Bloomberg Snapshot

Source: Bloomberg Markets Magazine

16. RENREN

90-Day Total Return: -25.07%

Country of Issuance: USA

IPO Date: 5/4/2011

Industry: Internet

What they do: operate a social networking website

Bloomberg Snapshot

Source: Bloomberg Markets Magazine

15. GLENCORE INTERNATIONAL

90-Day Total Return: -25.47%

Country of Issuance: Britain

IPO Date: 5/19/2011

Industry: Commodities

What they do: provide minerals, metals, energy products and agricultural products to industrial consumers

Bloomberg Snapshot

Source: Bloomberg Markets Magazine

14. CEBU AIR

90-Day Total Return: -25.68%

Country of Issuance: Philippines

IPO Date: 10/26/2010

Industry: Airlines

What they do: provide passenger and cargo transportation

Bloomberg Snapshot

Source: Bloomberg Markets Magazine

13. RLJ LODGING TRUST

90-Day Total Return: -26.66%

Country of Issuance: USA

IPO Date: 5/10/2011

Industry: REITS

What they do: invests primarily in hotels

Bloomberg Snapshot

Source: Bloomberg Markets Magazine

12. OCADO GROUP

90-Day Total Return: -27.00%

Country of Issuance: Britain

IPO Date: 7/21/2010

Industry: Food

What they do: provide home delivery services for groceries and other household items

Bloomberg Snapshot

Source: Bloomberg Markets Magazine

11. PERENNIAL CHINA RETAIL TRUST

90-Day Total Return: -27.86%

Country of Issuance: Singapore

IPO Date: 6/9/2011

Industry: REITS

What they do: acquires, owns and develops properties in mainland China

Bloomberg Snapshot

Source: Bloomberg Markets Magazine

10. GARUDA INDONESIA PERSERO

90-Day Total Return: -28.00%

Country of Issuance: Indonesia

IPO Date: 2/11/2011

Industry: Airlines

What they do: provides passenger and cargo transportation

Bloomberg Snapshot

Source: Bloomberg Markets Magazine

9. ZHEJIANG SEMIR GARMENT

90-Day Total Return: -29.19%

Country of Issuance: China

IPO Date: 3/11/2011

Industry: Apparel

What they do: design, develop, outsource, markets and distributes apparel

Bloomberg Snapshot

Source: Bloomberg Markets Magazine

8. METALLURGICAL CORP. OF CHINA

90-Day Total Return: -31.18%

Country of Issuance: Hong Kong

IPO Date: 9/24/2009

Industry: Engineering/Construction

What they do: engineer and build industrial facilities

Bloomberg Snapshot

Source: Bloomberg Markets Magazine

7. KOSMOS ENERGY

90-Day Total Return: -31.78%

Country of Issuance: USA

IPO Date: 5/10/2011

Industry: Oil and Gas

What they do: discover and produce oil and gas

Bloomberg Snapshot

Source: Bloomberg Markets Magazine

6. PANG DA AUTOMOBILE TRADE

90-Day Total Return: -34.49%

Country of Issuance: China

IPO Date: 4/28/2011

Industry: Auto

What they do: sell, repair and maintain cars and construction machinery

Bloomberg Snapshot

Source: Bloomberg Markets Magazine

5. FREESCALE SEMICONDUCTOR

90-Day Total Return: -35.56%

Country of Issuance: USA

IPO Date: 5/25/2011

Industry: Semiconductors

What they do: provide processing products and related solutions

Bloomberg Snapshot

Source: Bloomberg Markets Magazine

4. VANGUARD HEALTH SYSTEMS

90-Day Total Return: -37.28%

Country of Issuance: USA

IPO Date: 6/21/2011

Industry: Health Care

What they do: own and operate hospitals and complementary facilities

Bloomberg Snapshot

Source: Bloomberg Markets Magazine

3. ATHABASCA OIL SANDS

90-Day Total Return: -38.94%

Country of Issuance: Canada

IPO Date: 4/8/2010

Industry: Oil and Gas

What they do: develop oil sands in Alberta

Bloomberg Snapshot

Source: Bloomberg Markets Magazine

2. JASTRZEBSKA SPOLKA WEGLOWA

90-Day Total Return: -40.22%

Country of Issuance: Poland

IPO Date: 7/6/2011

Industry: Coal

What they do: mine coal in Poland

Bloomberg Snapshot

Source: Bloomberg Markets Magazine

1. OSX BRASIL

90-Day Total Return: -43.37

Country of Issuance: Brazil

IPO Date: 3/22/2010

Industry: Shipbuilding

What they do: provide services and equipment to the offshore oil and gas industry

Bloomberg Snapshot

Source: Bloomberg Markets Magazine

Want to know more about IPOs?

Here are the biggest IPOs in American history.


Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.