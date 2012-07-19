The 20 Worst-Performing IPOs Since 2008

Photo: flickr: Official U.S. Navy Imagery
If you thought the Facebook IPO disaster was epic, think again.Since the bankruptcy of Lehman Brothers in 2008, there have been a total of 179 IPOs that have raised over $500 million and some of them make the Facebook IPO look like a walk in the park.
Bloomberg Markets Magazine recently complied a list of the 20 worst performing stocks to hit since the financial crisis.
These 20 stocks saw the worst 90-day performance following their public markets debut.
90-Day Total Return: -20.83%
Country of Issuance: Hong Kong
IPO Date: 6/16/2011
Industry: Household Products
What they do: design, manufacture and distribute luggage
Source: Bloomberg Markets Magazine
90-Day Total Return: -22.05%
Country of Issuance: Hong Kong
IPO Date: 10/2/2009
Industry: Real Estate
What they do: build apartments, townhouses, retail properties, offices and hotels
Source: Bloomberg Markets Magazine
90-Day Total Return: -23.80%
Country of Issuance: China
IPO Date: 2/26/2010
Industry: Diversified Financials
What they do: provide securities brokerage, research consulting, investment banking, fixed-income and asset-management services
Source: Bloomberg Markets Magazine
90-Day Total Return: -24.41%
Country of Issuance: USA
IPO Date: 7/14/2010
Industry: Computers
What they do: design, develop and sell interactive technology products
Source: Bloomberg Markets Magazine
90-Day Total Return: -25.07%
Country of Issuance: USA
IPO Date: 5/4/2011
Industry: Internet
What they do: operate a social networking website
Source: Bloomberg Markets Magazine
90-Day Total Return: -25.47%
Country of Issuance: Britain
IPO Date: 5/19/2011
Industry: Commodities
What they do: provide minerals, metals, energy products and agricultural products to industrial consumers
Source: Bloomberg Markets Magazine
90-Day Total Return: -25.68%
Country of Issuance: Philippines
IPO Date: 10/26/2010
Industry: Airlines
What they do: provide passenger and cargo transportation
Source: Bloomberg Markets Magazine
90-Day Total Return: -26.66%
Country of Issuance: USA
IPO Date: 5/10/2011
Industry: REITS
What they do: invests primarily in hotels
Source: Bloomberg Markets Magazine
90-Day Total Return: -27.00%
Country of Issuance: Britain
IPO Date: 7/21/2010
Industry: Food
What they do: provide home delivery services for groceries and other household items
Source: Bloomberg Markets Magazine
90-Day Total Return: -27.86%
Country of Issuance: Singapore
IPO Date: 6/9/2011
Industry: REITS
What they do: acquires, owns and develops properties in mainland China
Source: Bloomberg Markets Magazine
90-Day Total Return: -28.00%
Country of Issuance: Indonesia
IPO Date: 2/11/2011
Industry: Airlines
What they do: provides passenger and cargo transportation
Source: Bloomberg Markets Magazine
90-Day Total Return: -29.19%
Country of Issuance: China
IPO Date: 3/11/2011
Industry: Apparel
What they do: design, develop, outsource, markets and distributes apparel
Source: Bloomberg Markets Magazine
90-Day Total Return: -31.18%
Country of Issuance: Hong Kong
IPO Date: 9/24/2009
Industry: Engineering/Construction
What they do: engineer and build industrial facilities
Source: Bloomberg Markets Magazine
90-Day Total Return: -31.78%
Country of Issuance: USA
IPO Date: 5/10/2011
Industry: Oil and Gas
What they do: discover and produce oil and gas
Source: Bloomberg Markets Magazine
90-Day Total Return: -34.49%
Country of Issuance: China
IPO Date: 4/28/2011
Industry: Auto
What they do: sell, repair and maintain cars and construction machinery
Source: Bloomberg Markets Magazine
90-Day Total Return: -35.56%
Country of Issuance: USA
IPO Date: 5/25/2011
Industry: Semiconductors
What they do: provide processing products and related solutions
Source: Bloomberg Markets Magazine
90-Day Total Return: -37.28%
Country of Issuance: USA
IPO Date: 6/21/2011
Industry: Health Care
What they do: own and operate hospitals and complementary facilities
Source: Bloomberg Markets Magazine
90-Day Total Return: -38.94%
Country of Issuance: Canada
IPO Date: 4/8/2010
Industry: Oil and Gas
What they do: develop oil sands in Alberta
Source: Bloomberg Markets Magazine
90-Day Total Return: -40.22%
Country of Issuance: Poland
IPO Date: 7/6/2011
Industry: Coal
What they do: mine coal in Poland
Source: Bloomberg Markets Magazine
90-Day Total Return: -43.37
Country of Issuance: Brazil
IPO Date: 3/22/2010
Industry: Shipbuilding
What they do: provide services and equipment to the offshore oil and gas industry
Source: Bloomberg Markets Magazine
