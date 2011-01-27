Guess Which Bond Funds Got Crushed The Hardest Last Year

Thomas Metzold

The Barclays Aggregate Bond index returned 6.54% last year.The worst bond fund on our list dropped 6.97% last year.



Of course, they aren’t alone. Some stock funds did poorly in 2010 too.

And if you look at what they invested in, it’s clear why they under-performed this year (unless they were a short fund).

The unlucky managers of these funds invested in a lot in muni bonds, which are getting slammed this year.

Look at some of their top holdings: New Jersey Econ Dev Auth, Oregon St Hsg & Cmnty Svcs, Massachusetts St Health & Edl Rev, Tennessee St Sch Bd, Dallas Tex Area Rapid Tran…

Eaton Vance’s funds which concentrated on state municipal incomes, appeared frequently on this list.

The worst 20 funds this year also invested in bonds, notes, asset-backed investments, mortgage-backed securities, corporate debt, mortgage REITs and government securities.

UPDATE – The rankings come from independent data provided by Morningstar.

