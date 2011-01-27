Guess Which Bond Funds Got Crushed The Hardest Last Year

The Barclays Aggregate Bond index returned 6.54% last year.The worst bond fund on our list dropped 6.97% last year.
Of course, they aren’t alone. Some stock funds did poorly in 2010 too.
And if you look at what they invested in, it’s clear why they under-performed this year (unless they were a short fund).
The unlucky managers of these funds invested in a lot in muni bonds, which are getting slammed this year.
Look at some of their top holdings: New Jersey Econ Dev Auth, Oregon St Hsg & Cmnty Svcs, Massachusetts St Health & Edl Rev, Tennessee St Sch Bd, Dallas Tex Area Rapid Tran…
Eaton Vance’s funds which concentrated on state municipal incomes, appeared frequently on this list.
The worst 20 funds this year also invested in bonds, notes, asset-backed investments, mortgage-backed securities, corporate debt, mortgage REITs and government securities.
UPDATE – The rankings come from independent data provided by Morningstar.
Fund: Eaton Vance NJ Municipal Income A
Annual return 2010: -0.82%
Barclays benchmark: 6.54%
Size: $220.89 mil
Total holdings: Port Auth 6.125%, New Jersey Econ Dev Auth 4.9%, Jackson Twp N J Sch Dist 2.5%, New Jersey Econ Dev Auth 4.875% and New Jersey Health Care Facs Fi Rev Bd 5%.
Source: Morningstar
Fund: AMF Ultra Short
Annual return 2010: -0.87%
Barclays benchmark: 6.54%
Size: $11.50 mil
Total holdings: U.S. Treasury Note 0.0063, FHLB 11.77%, FHLB 10.94%, Fannie Mae 2.81% and Government National Mortgage Association 0.0232.
Source: Morningstar
Fund: Eaton Vance OR Municipal Income B
Annual return 2010: -0.90%
Barclays benchmark: 6.54%
Size: $130.19 mil
Total holdings: Salem-Keizer Ore Sch Dist, Oregon St Hsg & Cmnty Svcs Dep Mul 5.15%,
Linn Cnty Ore Cmnty Sch Dist 5.5%, Oregon St Elderly & 5.65% and Port Portland Ore Arpt Rev Airport R 5%.
Source: Morningstar
Fund: Schwab Tax-Free YieldPlus
Annual return 2010: -1.01%
Barclays benchmark: 6.54%
Size: $27.15 mil
Total holdings: Massachusetts St Health & Edl Rev Bds, Tulsa Cnty Okla Indl Auth 1.4%, Maricopa Cnty Ariz Indl Dev Au Multifami, Henrico Cnty Va Econ Dev A Var Rate and Colorado Springs Colo Utils Re Var Ref R.
Source: Morningstar
Fund: Eaton Vance AR Municipal Income B
Annual return 2010: -1.03%
Barclays benchmark: 6.54%
Size: $68.07 mil
Total holdings: Arkansas St College S, Baxter Cnty Ark Indl Dev Rev Indl D 5.8%, Pulaski Technical College Ark Stud T 5%, Little Rock Ark Hotel & Restau Ho 7.375% and Pulaski Cnty Ark Hosp Rev Hosp 5%.
Source: Morningstar
Fund: Eaton Vance NC Municipal Income B
Annual return 2010: -1.12%
Barclays benchmark: 6.54%
Size: $108.33 mil
Total holdings: North Carolina Cap Facs Fin Ag Rev Bd 5%, Cape Fear Pub Util Auth 5%, North Carolina Med Care Commn Rev 6.25%, North Carolina Tpk Auth and Rockingham Cnty N C Ctfs Partn Cops 5%.
Source: Morningstar
Fund: Eaton Vance TN Municipal Income B
Annual return 2010: -1.21%
Barclays benchmark: 6.54%
Size: Adam Weigold
Total holdings: West Wilson Util Dist 5%, Franklin Tenn Spl Sch Dist, Metropolitan Govt Nashville & Rev Bds, Chattanooga Tenn Elec Rev Elec Sys 5% and Tennessee St Sch Bd Auth 5%.
Source: Morningstar
Fund: Eaton Vance GA Municipal Income B
Annual return 2010: -1.26%
Barclays benchmark: 6.54%
Size: $73.08 mil
Total holdings: Georgia Mun Elec Auth 5.5%, Fulton Cnty Ga Dev Auth 5.25%, Douglasville-Douglas Cnty Ga W Rev Bd 5%, De Kalb Cnty Ga Wtr & Sew Rev Wtr 5.25% and Columbus Ga Wtr & Sew Rev Wtr And S 5%.
Source: Morningstar
Fund: Eaton Vance MO Municipal Income B
Annual return 2010: -1.49%
Barclays benchmark: 6.54%
Size: $89.31 mil
Total holdings: Missouri St Health & Edl Facs Hlth Fac, Bi-State Dev Agy Mo Ill Met Ds Ref 5.25%, Missouri St Health & Edl Facs Hlth Fac, Missouri Dev Fin Brd Cultural Rev 4.75% and Missouri Jt Mun Elec Util Comm Rev 4.5%.
Source: Morningstar
Fund: Eaton Vance National Municipal Income B
Annual return 2010: -1.96%
Barclays benchmark: 6.54%
Size: $4.84 billion
Total holdings: St John Baptist Parish La Rev Rev 5.125%, Puerto Rico Sales Tax Fing Cor Sales Tax, Hudson Yds Infrasct Corp Rev Bds 4.5%, Texas St Mobility 4.5% and Golden St Tob Securitization C Enhanc 5%.
Source: Morningstar
Fund: Eaton Vance CA Municipal Income B
Annual return 2010: -1.99%
Barclays benchmark: 6.54%
Size: $179.32 mil
Total holdings: Foothill / Eastern Transn Corr Rev Bds, California Infrasct & Ec First Lie 5%, Clovis Calif Pub Fing Auth 4.5%, Pasadena Calif Ctfs Partn Ref Cops 6.25% and Palo Alto Calif Go Bds 5%.
Source: Morningstar
Fund: Eaton Vance OH Municipal Income A
Annual return 2010: -2.15%
Barclays benchmark: 6.54%
Size: $238.06 mil
Total holdings: Cincinnati Ohio City Sch Dist 5.25%, Madeira Ohio City Sch Dist 5.25%, Ohio St Tpk Commn Tpk Rev Ref Rev B 5.5%, Westerville Ohio City Sch Dist 5% and Univ Cincinnati Ohio Gen Gen Rcpts 5%.
Source: Morningstar
Fund: Eaton Vance SC Municipal Income B
Annual return 2010: -2.21%
Barclays benchmark: 6.54%
Size: $146.92 mil
Total holdings: Tobacco Settlement Rev Mgmt Au Re 6.375%, Berkeley Cnty S C Sch Dist 5.125%, Greenwood Cnty S C Hosp Rev Rev B 5.375%, Spartanburg S C Wtrwks Rev Water Sys 5% and South Carolina St Pub Svc Auth 5.375%.
Source: Morningstar
Fund: YieldQuest Total Return Bond Inst
Annual return 2010: -2.42%
Barclays benchmark: 6.54%
Size: $32.38 mil
Total holdings: SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond, iPath Dow Jones-AIG Commodity Idx TR ETN, BlackRock Income, Eaton Vance Short Duration Divers Inc and MFS Multimarket Income.
Source: Morningstar
Fund: Eaton Vance PA Municipal Income B
Annual return 2010: -2.50%
Barclays benchmark: 6.54%
Size: $269.16 mil
Total holdings: Scranton Pa Sch Dist 5%, Pennsylvania Hsg Fin Agy Singl Hsg 4.7%,
Philadelphia Pa Arpt Rev Rev Bds 5%, Pennsylvania Hsg Fin Agy Singl Mtg 4.9% and Delaware Cnty Pa Indl Dev Auth 5%.
Source: Morningstar
Fund: Eaton Vance VA Municipal Income B
Annual return 2010: -3.63%
Barclays benchmark: 6.54%
Size: $123.86 mil
Total holdings: Virginia College Bldg Auth 5.25%, Univ Va Univ Revs Gen Rev P 5% 4.01%, Metropolitan Wash D C Arpts Au Rev 5.5%, Chesapeake Bay Brdg & Tunl Com Rev 5.5% and Fairfax Cnty Va Redev & Hsg Au Mul 4.85%.
Source: Morningstar
Fund: YieldQuest Tax Exempt Bond Inst
Annual return 2010: -4.34%
Barclays benchmark: 6.54%
Size: $9.37 mil
Total holdings: Michigan St G.O. Bds 6.25%, SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond, iPath Dow Jones-AIG Commodity Idx TR ETN, Dallas Tex Area Rapid Tran Sal Sal 5.25%, Nassau Cnty Fla Pub Impt Rev Rev Ref 5%.
Source: Morningstar
Fund: AMF Intermediate Mortgage
Annual return 2010: -4.90%
Barclays benchmark: 6.54%
Size: $26.10 mil
Total holdings: FHLB 0.05%, U.S. Treasury Note 0.0063%, Fannie Mae 0.04%, Fannie Mae 5% and Structured Adjustable Rate Mortgage Loan.
Source: Morningstar
Fund: Transamerica Foxhall Gbl Cnsrv VP Init
Annual return 2010: -5.79%
Barclays benchmark: 6.54%
Size: $32.9 mil
Total holdings: N/A
Source: Morningstar
Fund: RidgeWorth Seix Global Strategy A
Annual return 2010: -6.97%
Barclays benchmark: 6.54%
Size: $42.42 mil
Total holdings: 115ccbmsb Cds Usd R V 00mevent, 115ccbmsb Cds Usd P F 1.00000, Cdxe14msb Cds Usd P F 5.00000, Cdxe14msb Cds Usd R V 00mevent and State Str Instl Invt Tr Treas Mmkt Fd In.
Source: Morningstar
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.