Meet The 20 Women Most Likely To Be Poached By Rival Ad Agencies

When we published our list of the 30 most powerful women in advertising, we also asked agencies and people in the marketing biz to tell us which women at competing shops they most admire or would love to hire, given a chance.

From those confidential nominations, we’ve compiled this poach list of the most-wanted women in creative, management and account management.



Some of the names on our list are big-hitters who control major agencies, like Susan Gianinno, chairman and CEO of Publicis. How likely is it that she could be tempted to leave for another agency?

Well, consider that a select few big shops are looking to bolster their top talent. Earlier this month, we reported that DraftFCB CEO Laurence Boschetto is looking outside his agency for a new chief creative officer.

Furthermore, things have been in flux at McCann NY since Lori Senecal moved on to what’s now Kirshenbaum Bond Senecal + Partners in 2009. Thom Gruhler stepped into her shoes as McCann’s NY president for two years, before he exited to take on another role in the company. Colleagues told Ad Age he would be out by spring, which proved to be true when he moved on to Microsoft.

These women could fill any power vacuum.

