15 Unintentionally Inappropriate Domain Names

Photo: refluxblue via Flickr

Some people are really naive.They’re so naive that when they buy a domain name, like SpeedOfArt.com, they don’t notice the double entendre.



We found the funniest, most inappropriate-sounding domain names and gathered screenshots to prove their innocence.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.