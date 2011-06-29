15 Unintentionally Inappropriate Domain Names

Photo: refluxblue via Flickr
Some people are really naive.They’re so naive that when they buy a domain name, like SpeedOfArt.com, they don’t notice the double entendre.
We found the funniest, most inappropriate-sounding domain names and gathered screenshots to prove their innocence.
If you don't like your body, it's not worth visiting dollarsexchange.com. It's for people looking to trade American money.
Teacherstalk.com got smart and is selling its domain name. Who will the buyer be, a community of teachers or creepers?
For fishermen (not perverts), there's masterbait.com. It'd be worse if the company put its full name in the domain, Master Bait & Tackle.
