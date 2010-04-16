20 Weird Interview Questions That MBA Admissions Officers Ask To Trip You Up

Don’t freak out before your next interview.
The experts over at Veritas Prep told us these are the questions to prepare for before an MBA interview, but we imagine they could very well be asked in any interview situation.
Find out…
Questions you'll be asked in an business school interview
Pretend that disaster is about to strike the city of San Francisco. How long would it take you to evacuate the entire city?
If your parents were talking about you right now, what do you think they would say is your most annoying trait?
The experts from Veritas Prep give this advice:
'If an applicant gets one of these, we recommend that he just stay cool, have a little fun with it, and use it as an opportunity to talk about his main application themes!'
