20 Weird Interview Questions That MBA Admissions Officers Ask To Trip You Up

Courtney Comstock
Slip And Fall

Don’t freak out before your next interview.

The experts over at Veritas Prep told us these are the questions to prepare for before an MBA interview, but we imagine they could very well be asked in any interview situation.

Find out…

Questions you’ll be asked in an business school interview >

What's the best email address you've ever seen? Why?

Source: Veritas Prep

Sell me this pen.

Source: Veritas Prep

Look at this painting. What does it mean to you?

Source: Veritas Prep

If you were a tree, what kind of tree would you be?

Source: Veritas Prep

How many golf balls are in the air around the world, right now?

Source: Veritas Prep

If they did a movie about your life, what actor or actress would you choose to play you?

Source: Veritas Prep

If you could have any superpower, what would it be?

Source: Veritas Prep

I'm trying to land an aeroplane but don't know what to do. Talk me through it and help me land.

Source: Veritas Prep

Pretend that disaster is about to strike the city of San Francisco. How long would it take you to evacuate the entire city?

Source: Veritas Prep

What is the worst book you ever read?

Source: Veritas Prep

Walk me through your resume in less than 30 seconds.

Source: Veritas Prep

If your parents were talking about you right now, what do you think they would say is your most annoying trait?

Source: Veritas Prep

Why do you think you don't currently have your boss's job?

Source: Veritas Prep

If you could go back in time and steal Hitler's wallet without fear of punishment, would you?

Source: Veritas Prep

Tell me about a time when you made a very embarrassing mistake.

Source: Veritas Prep

Are you a dog or a cat person? Sell me on why that animal is better.

Source: Veritas Prep

If you could change the ending to any movie, what would it be?

Source: Veritas Prep

Don't you think an MBA is really just a waste of time?

Source: Veritas Prep

What was the last thing you ate?

Source: Veritas Prep

How you should answer them

The experts from Veritas Prep give this advice:

'If an applicant gets one of these, we recommend that he just stay cool, have a little fun with it, and use it as an opportunity to talk about his main application themes!'

Find out more about how to prepare for business school on Veritas Prep.

And see which schools everyone thinks are the best in the world's best business schools -->

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.