20 Websites That Will Save You Money By Becoming More Eco-Friendly

1. Renewableenergyworld.com

Offers renewable energy news, renewable energy technological overviews, extensive renewable energy job opportunities and more.

2. Solcomhouse.com*

Information on environmental issues including solar energy, rain forests, global warming, and recycling. It also highlights things you can do to protect the environment.

3. Countdownyourcarbon.org

10 examples of how your choices can help curb climate change. Lists 10 simple actions you can take which have actual carbon reductions associated with them.

4. Ases.org

This organisation is a leader in promoting the use solar energy in the US and abroad. The site features several articles about increasing the use of energy efficiency, solar energy, and other technologies.

5. HomeEnergy.org

Objective and practical information on residential energy efficiency, performance, and affordability.

6. Mpgfacts.com*

Expected miles per gallon for over 20,000 cars, trucks and SUV’s. By becoming educated with a variety of cars MPG facts, you can become more knowledgeable about how the car you are buying could affect the environment.

7. Solarenergy.org

Instructions about designing, building, and installing solar and other renewable energy systems. It offers online as well as live training on these systems.

8. Earthtrends.wri.org

A comprehensive online database, maintained by the World Resources Institute, that includes information on environmental trends.

9. EnergyStar.gov

A joint program of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Department of Energy helping you save money and protect the environment through energy efficient products and practices.

10. Solarliving.org

The Solar Living Institute offers solar training, certification, and workshops. The mission of the Institute is to promote sustainable living through environmental education.

11. Thegbi.org

The Green Building Initiative is a non-profit organisation whose mission is focused on the advancement of energy-efficient, healthier and environmentally sustainable buildings by promoting practical green building approaches.

12. Naaee.org

Networking and professional development opportunities are offered to NAAEE members. Membership enhances your professional status as an environmental educational leader.

13. Travelmatters.org

Provides interactive emissions calculators that highlight the relationship between more efficient transit systems and lower greenhouse gas emissions.

14. Safeclimate.net/calculator/

The SafeClimate calculator offers a footprint calculator which allows you to determine carbon dioxide emissions from major sources.

15. EHSO.com

Environment, Health, and Safety Online. The site offers free, objective information you can utilise today.

16. Enn.com

ENN is one of the oldest and most unbiased sources of online environmental news on the Web.

17. Epa.gov/climatechange/index.html

Provides information on climate change for communities, individuals, and businesses.

18. GreenFacts.org

Scientific Facts on Climate Change and Global Warming.

19. Peswiki.com

A community-built wiki focused on renewable energy solutions.

20. Meetthegreens.org

Focused on educating children in a fun way about the environment. It utilizes animation and other creative strategies to make the information entertaining.

* Website owned by ResourceWebs

