20 Ways Your Wall Street Job Is Killing You

Wall Street jobs are highly desirable because financiers make a lot of money, travel, and are generally well-regarded.



But working in finance encourages a pretty unhealthy lifestyle: drinking, staying up late, and working under pressure to name a few.

So check out why your hot-shot job in finance is a lot more dangerous than you think it is.

In fact, it might be killing you.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.