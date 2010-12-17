12 Statistic-Driven Ways To Make Lasting First Impressions

Photo: Flickr yushimoto_02

We all know those people: They walk into a room and capture everyone’s attention within seconds. Those are the people that get the dates, the jobs, and the investment wins.These successful types have a few qualities and skills that are psychologically proven to help them make positive first impressions — and they’re skills that anyone can learn.



Before your next interview, business meeting, or networking event, review these proven tips to become a master of first impressions.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.