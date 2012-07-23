20 Ways To Get What You Want Before You Even Want It

Photo: Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

1. Give a kind word when an angry outburst would feel more satisfying.2. Take time each day to call (3) executives and just see how their day is going.



3. Spend time at the beginning of each week writing out your “must get done” tasks for the week.

4. apologise when you make a mistake. Say it. You’ll feel it once you let your ego get out of the way.

5. Devote specific time each day to exercise, meditation, or therapy. Or all three.

6. Find (5) things you can be grateful for each day. Say “Thank You” early and often.

7. Find a way to solve the pain you see bothering someone else around you.

8. Write an encouraging hand-written note to someone you don’t want anything from right now.

9. Carve out time to read a biography and the business section of the Wall Street Journal.

10. Schedule follow-up and follow-though activity and make it the most important part of your daily religion.

11. Ask for help from those around you. Stop pretending like you aren’t desperate. You need to be.

12. Don’t go to sleep without putting in the effort required to be successful. Avoid excuses. Work harder.

13. Remember your manners. Being polite and courteous doesn’t mean people will take advantage of you.

14. Make it pattern to invest in the physical, mental, and financial success of those around you.

15. Take notes in meetings. Assign responsibilities. Be clear about the outcomes you expect and the deadlines.

16. Forgive fast. Forget about fairness. Protest cruelty. Be strong enough to believe in you.

17. Sacrifice being misunderstood now for the truth coming out in the future.

18. Focus manically on making daily progress on each of your goals. Do something every day to make tomorrow better.

19. Ignore the negativity you hear from your critics around you. Cover your ears. Get back to work.

20. Take it. Earn it. Prove to yourself that your dreams are important enough to pursue.

NOW READ: 7 Affordable Ways To Buy Happiness>

This story was originally published by Edgy Conversations.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.