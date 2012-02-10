20 Ways The Recession Has Changed How Young Adults See The World

Photo: Pew Social & Demographic Trends

It’s hard to be a young adult these days, according to a report released this morning by the Pew Research centre.Suffering from shockingly high rates of unemployment, millennials have harder lives than their parents by most accounts. Parents even expect young adults to be financially dependent till they turn 25.



Even as young adults struggle to find jobs, however, they remain optimistic about the future.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.