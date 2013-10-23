20 Vintage Halloween Photos Of Hollywood Pinup Girls

Halloween connoisseur Brenda McNeilly normally collects vintage jack-o-lanterns, but she couldn’t resist a pile of Old Hollywood publicity shots for Halloween when she came across them from an online seller.

The up-and-coming starlets in these photos from the 1930s and ’40s aren’t afraid to show a little leg as they get into the spooky spirit. They often pose with large Halloween props, like German composition jack-o-lantern

s and American pulp paper jack-o-lanterns.

Check out these vintage Halloween photos.

Yvonne DeCarlo (left), aka Lily Munster on the popular TV show “The Munsters,” and an unknown actress (right) dressed as a cat.









These unknown actresses dressed as pirates.









Joyce Holden (left) had a smattering of Golden Age television credits and Lillian Wells (right) had some minor film roles.









These unknown actresses wear costumes with German die-cut cats on them.





Virginia Welles (left) performed in a handful of early movies and Veronica Lake (right) starred in a few films in the 1940s.









Martha Vickers (left) was known as a femme fatale in films like “The Big Sleep,” and an unknown actress (right) dressed as a witch.

Dusty Anderson (left) had a minor role in “Cover Girl,” and June Knight (right) made her name on Broadway.

These unknown actresses dressed up for Halloween.





Claudette Colbert (left) gained fame in “It Happened One Night,” and Clara Bow (right) starred in a series of films from the 1920s.





An unknown actress (right) and Judy Garland (left) get into the Halloween spirit.





Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.