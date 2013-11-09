THE 20 UNDER 20: Meet The Teen Traders Trying To Take Over The Finance World

Millennials these days are taking a proactive approach to investing and trading to continue the 40-year trend of individuals taking a more active stance in their investments.

Now armed with more technology than their predecessors and tools like Twitter and Google, millennials are arguably poised to become the most active generation of individual investors.

We recently profiled a young global macro trader who seems to get the markets like a seasoned veteran trader.

After speaking with him, we were introduced to a bunch of teens who actively trade the markets while attending high school and college.

So we’ve decided to put together our first ever “20 Under 20” in finance.

Many of these teens said that they look up to idols such as Paul Tudor Jones and Warren Buffett. The most popular investing books among them was Reminiscences of a Stock Operator and Market Wizards. Most of them said that they want to study finance and economics in college and get into the hedge fund industry.

