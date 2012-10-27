14 Celebrity Twitter Feeds To Follow for Political Commentary

With Election Day less than two weeks away, it’s time to turn off the cable news and roll up the newspaper, because the best source of political news is arriving in 140 characters. The savviest political reporters and analysts are increasingly turning to Twitter to promote their scoops, unveil fresh Gallup polling, or offer their own real-time analysis of the stretch run between President Obama and former Gov. Mitt Romney. Ryan Lizza and Nate Silver may not be household names, but any self-respecting political junkie should add them to the Twitter feed or risk being a step behind on the latest from the campaign trail.



(Also see our previous guides: 25 Movie Stars Worth Their Tweets, 50 Must-Follow TV Insiders, 25 Must-Follow Media Insiders, 25 Must-Follow TV Superfans, 25 Directors Whose Tweets Are Worth It)

They’re not the only ones with opinions worthy of being microblogged. There are also Hollywood stars including Alec Baldwin and Albert Brooks, who offer a unique perspective on the absurdities of the modern-day political process.

