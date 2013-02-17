20 Signs That You're A Narcissist

Former LAPD officer Christopher Dorner

Photo: AP Images

The ex-LAPD officer who was the most hunted fugitive in California until Tuesday might have been a huge narcissist, according to experts. Christopher Dorner, who allegedly killed two civilians and a cop, is presumed dead after a fire ravaged the mountain cabin where he was hiding from police.



Dorner was likely suffering from a “classic case of malignant narcissistic personality disorder,” retired FBI profiler Mary Ellen O’Toole told The Associated Press, pointing to his grandiose belief that he could evade all the police chasing him down.

In Michael Maccoby’s book “The Productive Narcissist: The Promise and Peril of Visionary Leadership,” he says that many leaders have some element of narcissism.

However, the productive ones have learned to retain an element of their egos, while moderating the negative side effects of narcissism.

Lawyers may also share those narcissistic traits.

The over-the-top workaholic tendencies that make lawyers so great at their jobs means they may also be perfectionists, which is a narcissistic trait.

We collected a variety of insights from Maccoby’s book, Psychology Today, and other sources and compiled them into a diagnostic test.

The more you identify with these characteristics, the more likely you’re an egocentric narcissist.

