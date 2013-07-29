The 20 Toughest Job Interview Questions Heard At Apple, Google, Amazon And Others

There’s nothing worse than being caught off guard during a job interview.
Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.
Luckily, with the help of Glassdoor’s Interview Questions & Reviews section, you can experience the strangest possible interview questions of the last year — all from the safety of your chair.
This year’s weirdest questions come courtesy of Apple, Goldman Sachs, Google, Amazon, Microsoft, and a few others.
Trust us, none of these questions would be a breeze to answer.
If you were given a box of pencils, list 10 things you could do with them that are not their traditional use.
There are infinite black and white dots on a plane. Prove that the distance between one black dot and one white dot is one unit.
A Russian gangster kidnaps you. He puts two bullets in consecutive order in an empty six-round revolver, spins it, points it at your head and shoots. Click. You're still alive. He then asks you, do you want me to spin it again and fire or pull the trigger again. For each option, what is the probability that you'll be shot?
A dwarf-killing giant lines up 10 dwarfs from shortest to tallest. Each dwarf can see all the shortest dwarfs in front of him, but cannot see the dwarfs behind himself. The giant randomly puts a white or black hat on each dwarf. No dwarf can see their own hat. The giant tells all the dwarfs that he will ask each dwarf, starting with the tallest, for the colour of his hat. If the dwarf answers incorrectly, the giant will kill the dwarf. Each dwarf can hear the previous answers, but cannot hear when a dwarf is killed. What strategy should be used to kill the fewest dwarfs, and what is the minimum number of dwarfs that can be saved with this strategy?
