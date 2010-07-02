The 20 Schools That Offer The Best Value For Your Money

Photo: Wikipedia
A provocative list from Payscale ranks colleges based on the bottom line, how much graduates earn.Payscale calculated this by looking at the return on investment, projected over a 30 year period, after graduating from undergrad study at the university.
Not surprisingly, many of the top schools are Ivy League universities, and only one school is public. For more analysis, see the Bro Theory.
The rankings do not include careers like law or medicine, which require addition degrees. No graduate who has received an additional degree is included in the calculations.
Note: The schools are ranked by the dollar amount 30-year return on investment, not by their overall ROI percentage.
Type of School: Private
Average College Cost in 2009: $227,300
30 Year Return on Investment (2010 Numbers): $1,158,000
Annual Return on Investment: 10.8%
Source: Pay Scale
Type of School: Private
Average College Cost in 2009: $192,200
30 Year Return on Investment (2010 Numbers): $1,161,000
Annual Return on Investment: 11.3%
Source: Pay Scale
Type of School: Private
Average College Cost in 2009: $187,700
30 Year Return on Investment (2010 Numbers): $1,167,000
Annual Return on Investment: 11.4%
Source: Pay Scale
Type of School: Private
Average College Cost in 2009: $190,600
30 Year Return on Investment (2010 Numbers): $1,220,000
Annual Return on Investment: 11.5%
Source: Pay Scale
Type of School: Public (In-State)
Average College Cost in 2009: $118,900
30 Year Return on Investment (2010 Numbers): $1,223,000
Annual Return on Investment: 13.1%
Source: Pay Scale
Type of School: Private
Average College Cost in 2009: $184,900
30 Year Return on Investment (2010 Numbers): 1,224,000
Annual Return on Investment: 11.6%
Source: Pay Scale
Type of School: Private
Average College Cost in 2009: $188,200
30 Year Return on Investment (2010 Numbers): $1,259,000
Annual Return on Investment: 11.6%
Source: Pay Scale
Type of School: Private
Average College Cost in 2009: $180,400
30 Year Return on Investment (2010 Numbers): $1,308,000
Annual Return on Investment: 11.9%
Source: Pay Scale
Type of School: Private
Average College Cost in 2009: $187,600
30 Year Return on Investment (2010 Numbers): $1,319,000
Annual Return on Investment: 11.8%
Source: Pay Scale
a duke freshman
Type of School: Private
Average College Cost in 2009: $191,300
30 Year Return on Investment (2010 Numbers): $1,361,000
Annual Return on Investment: 11.8%
Source: Pay Scale
Type of School: Private
Average College Cost in 2009: $181,900
30 Year Return on Investment (2010 Numbers): $1,384,000
Annual Return on Investment: 12.1%
Source: Pay Scale
Type of School: Private
Average College Cost in 2009: $194,200
30 Year Return on Investment (2010 Numbers): $1,392,000
Annual Return on Investment: 11.9%
Source: Pay Scale
Type of School: Private
Average College Cost in 2009: $187,700
30 Year Return on Investment (2010 Numbers): $1,517,000
Annual Return on Investment: 12.3%
Source: Pay Scale
Type of School: Private
Average College Cost in 2009: $191,800
30 Year Return on Investment (2010 Numbers): $1,565,000
Annual Return on Investment: 12.3%
Source: Pay Scale
Type of School: Private
Average College Cost in 2009: $188,400
30 Year Return on Investment (2010 Numbers): $1,587,000
Annual Return on Investment: 12.4%
Source: Pay Scale
Type of School: Private
Average College Cost in 2009: $187,700
30 Year Return on Investment (2010 Numbers): $1,627,000
Annual Return on Investment: 12.5%
Source: Pay Scale
Type of School: Private
Average College Cost in 2009: $189,600
30 Year Return on Investment (2010 Numbers): $1,631,000
Annual Return on Investment: 12.5%
Source: Pay Scale
Type of School: Private
Average College Cost in 2009: $181,100
30 Year Return on Investment (2010 Numbers): $1,644,000
Annual Return on Investment: 12.6%
Source: Pay Scale
Type of School: Private
Average College Cost in 2009: $189,300
30 Year Return on Investment (2010 Numbers): $1,688,000
Annual Return on Investment: 12.6%
Source: Pay Scale
