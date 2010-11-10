The Top 20 Blog Buyouts That Earned Their Founders Millions

Photo: deborah lam via Flickr

BI EDITOR’S NOTE: Some of the sales figures cited in this article are inaccurate, sometimes by an order of magnitude. Some of properties cited are also not “blogs.”



When working on your business, don’t just think about how much money your company made that day.

Think about how much you’re going to make for investing an additional day into your business when you finally go to sell. Some of the following blogs were making $30,000 a day – now that’s what gets me excited about blogging.

The best part of these success stories isn’t so much the financial side. It’s the fact that people built something amazing, something to be proud of — the money is just a bonus. I’m reminded of the saying:

“Entrepreneurship is about living a few years of your life like most won’t, so that you can live the rest of your life like most can’t.”

This article was originally published on IncomeDiary.com and has been republished with permission.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.