20 Things You Didn't Know About Aziz Ansari

During Saturday’s Bing speaker series at Sundance, we watched Aziz Ansari get the third degree from “Extra” host Maria Menounos.

Ansari is most well-known for playing Tom Haverford on NBC’s “Parks and Recreation,” hosting the 2010 MTV Movie Awards, and calling Kanye West and Jay-Z close personal friends.

He has a self-deprecating, autobiographical sense of humour, but is ready to take on more dramatic TV and film roles. And being the self-admitted workaholic that he is, the actor/comedian also says he is far from ready for marriage and babies.

While Ansari gave Menounos a hard time for some of her more softball questions and told the TV host he refused to follow her on Twitter, we did learn a few things, well, 20, to be exact, about the increasingly popular comedian; including don’t leave your cell phone on your chair during his speaker series—because if it rings, he will answer it in front of the entire audience and put you on speaker phone.

1.) favourite TV shows: 'Breaking Bad,' 'Mad Men,' 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' and 'Louie.'

2.) favourite recent movies: 'Inception,' 'Bridesmaids' and 'Bill Cunningham New York.'

3.) 'Amy Poehler and my little brother' are the funniest people he knows.

4.) On his relationship with Kanye West: 'I'm just a friend of his.'

5.) 'It's been a while since I've been in a serious relationship.'

6.) 'A lot of my friends are getting married and having babies and I just feel so far away from that.'

7.) What he's looking for in a girl: 'Someone who likes food.'

8.) favourite restaurant: 'I really like a place in Ann Arbor, Michigan, called Zingerman's Deli.'

9.) Best pizza in Los Angeles: 'Osteria Mozza.'

10.) An 'I made it' moment occurred when playing Carnegie Hall, 'that was really fun for me.'

11.) 'I'm not politically active.'

12.) 'I am a pretty big workaholic and I travel a lot.'

13.) 'Parks and Recreation' has very little improvisation. 'Overall, what you see is written by our amazing writing staff.'

14.) 'Movie stuff is so slow, that's why I like stand up. I have a lot of respect for anyone who gets a movie made.'

15.) 'I would be up for doing something dramatic.'

16.) 'I tweet most when bored on aeroplanes.'

17.) 'I hate words like 'branding' and 'product,' it sounds douchey.'

18.) He refuses to follow Maria Menounos on Twitter.

19.) On sports: 'I don't have a team I just support all the black players.'

20.) He defines his stand-up as autobiographical. 'I talk about whatever is in my head.'

Hopefully, Aziz's career in comedy will be as long as Betty White's.

