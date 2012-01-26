20 Things You Didn't Know About Aziz Ansari

During Saturday’s Bing speaker series at Sundance, we watched Aziz Ansari get the third degree from “Extra” host Maria Menounos.



Ansari is most well-known for playing Tom Haverford on NBC’s “Parks and Recreation,” hosting the 2010 MTV Movie Awards, and calling Kanye West and Jay-Z close personal friends.

He has a self-deprecating, autobiographical sense of humour, but is ready to take on more dramatic TV and film roles. And being the self-admitted workaholic that he is, the actor/comedian also says he is far from ready for marriage and babies.

While Ansari gave Menounos a hard time for some of her more softball questions and told the TV host he refused to follow her on Twitter, we did learn a few things, well, 20, to be exact, about the increasingly popular comedian; including don’t leave your cell phone on your chair during his speaker series—because if it rings, he will answer it in front of the entire audience and put you on speaker phone.

