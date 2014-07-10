20 Crazy Things That Only Happen In Argentina

AP Photo Argentine President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner and Economy Minister Axel Kicillof — obviously, they’re pretty tight.

For weeks, Argentina has been in the news for a strange case that has come to a head. The country owes a group of hedge fund managers over $US1.3 billion and for years refused to pay.

Now a U.S. Court is demanding it pay by July 30th, or the country could face a catastrophic default.

Not that Argentina hasn’t been through anything that crazy before. Economic crashes, underground dollar exchanges, Rolling Stones cults, and a string of five Presidents in two weeks — The Argentine Republic is a crazy place.

The country is rich with resources, but often broke. As a result, Argentines are so accustomed to political and economic turmoil that they have adopted a bunch of interesting coping mechanisms — like tons and tons of therapy.

