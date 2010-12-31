The euro only has a one out of five chance of survival over the next decade, says the think thank The Centre for Economics and Business Research.



According to Reuters, the report suggests the growing inbalances between the member states of the eurozone will be the key to its collapse.

The caveat: The report mentions “current form.” So if the euro ditches more profligate members or is redesigned around a fiscal union, presumably its survival rate may be better than 20%.

And even if the euro doesn’t collapse as a currency, the report suggests it may reach parity with the dollar in 2011. That would leave it some way to fall from its current price.

