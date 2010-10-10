Cheer Up Entrepreneurs, It's Not So Bad: Here Are 20 Success Quotes To Pump You Up

All of us need a little inspiration every now and then.Entrepreneurs, who make a career out of being creative and touching upon the unknown, might need inspiration a little more than others.
These quotes will help push you to take on the challenge and do what it takes to succeed.
'There are two lasting bequests we can give our children: One is roots. The other is wings.'
- Hodding Carter, Jr.
'Better keep yourself bright and clean. You are the window through which you must see the world.'
- Gerorge Bernard Shaw
'The first sign of a nervous breakdown is when you start thinking your work is terribly important.'
- Milo Bloom
'Yesterday is history, tomorrow is a mystery, and today is a gift; that's why they call it the present.'
- Source Unknown
'Do not save your loving speeches,
For your friends till they are dead;
Do not write them on their tombstones,
Speak them rather now instead.'
-Anna Cummin
