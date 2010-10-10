Cheer Up Entrepreneurs, It's Not So Bad: Here Are 20 Success Quotes To Pump You Up

Matt Wilson
kid entrepreneur Catherine CookCatherine Cook

All of us need a little inspiration every now and then.Entrepreneurs, who make a career out of being creative and touching upon the unknown, might need inspiration a little more than others.

These quotes will help push you to take on the challenge and do what it takes to succeed.

'We are what we repeatedly do.'
- Aristotle

'There are two lasting bequests we can give our children: One is roots. The other is wings.'
- Hodding Carter, Jr.

'People are just about as happy as they make up their minds to be.'
- Abraham Lincoln

'No one can make you feel inferior without your consent.'
- Eleanor Roosevelt

'Shoot for the moon. Even if you miss, you'll land among the stars.'
- Les Brown

'The day a person becomes a cynic is the day he loses his youth.'
- Marvin D. Levy

'Intelligence without ambition is a bird without wings.'
- C. Archie Danielson

'All serious daring starts from within.'
-- Eudora Welty

'Nothing great was ever achieved without enthusiasm.'
- Ralph Waldo Emerson

'Happiness is the sense that one matters.'
- Sarah Trimmer

'Spend the night dreaming. Spend the day fulfilling those dreams.'
- Source Unknown

'Imagination is more important than knowledge.'
- Albert Einstein

'Better keep yourself bright and clean. You are the window through which you must see the world.'
- Gerorge Bernard Shaw

'The best things in life aren't things.'
- Art Buchwald

'It's the most unhappy people who most fear change.'
- Mignon McLaughlin

'The first sign of a nervous breakdown is when you start thinking your work is terribly important.'
- Milo Bloom

'Be absolutely determined to enjoy what you do.'
- Gerry Sikorski

'Yesterday is history, tomorrow is a mystery, and today is a gift; that's why they call it the present.'
- Source Unknown

'Do not save your loving speeches,
For your friends till they are dead;
Do not write them on their tombstones,
Speak them rather now instead.'
-Anna Cummin

Alright, now that you're inspired, go build a company:

