One of these stunning images will win Sony's Mobile Phone Award

Atle Ronningen ‘On the Edge,’ by Atle Rønningen.

For the first time ever, a prize for the best photo taken with a mobile phone will be given at the Sony World Photography Awards.

The panel received 10,293 entries from amateur and professional photographers all over the world. Believe it or not, all of these images were taken with a cell phone.

20 photos have been selected for the shortlist. Anyone can vote by visiting the World Photography Organisation’s web site and “liking” their favourite photo. Voting closes March 17.

The winner will be announced at the 2015 Sony World Photography Awards gala ceremony on April 23, along with the winners in other categories.

