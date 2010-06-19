20 Things You Can Say To Sound Like A Soccer Snob

American sports fans, used to kibitzing baseball scores and fluent in the terms of golf, may have felt uncomfortable during the fervor of World Cup 2010.
What can you say at a bar except another lame joke about “real football”? How can you impress your boss or a potential client?
Only 7 countries have ever won the World Cup: Uruguay (pictured), Brazil, Argentina, France, England, Italy, and Germany
World Cup referees took a crash course in swear words -- especially English -- and will give a RED CARD if they hear offensive language
Total Football was a style of soccer invented by the Dutch National team and Ajax in the late 1960s and early 1970s. The style involves all players forming part of the attack.
The first $1 million transfer is considered to be that of Johan Cruyff. The Ajax star left the Netherlands to join Barcelona in 1973.
Although that is up for some debate, considering exchange rates, etc. Check out the full list of top transfers here >
There's an obscure rule that says if a player kicks the ball into his OWN GOAL on a direct free-kick, the opposing team is awarded a corner kick and not a goal
Only two clubs have ever won the top English league remaining unbeaten throughout, Arsenal (2003-2004) and Preston North End (1888-1889).
The world record all time international goal scorer (in national team competition) is Ali Daei of Iran, with 109 international goals. He is followed by two more famous players, Ferenc Puskás of Hungary and Real Madrid fame (84 goals) and the Brazilian Pele (77 goals).
The player with the most cards in World Cup play is Zinedine Zidane (France), with 4 yellows and 2 reds
The Freemasons Arms, around the corner from the London headquarters of the Freemasons, is where the first soccer rules were agreed upon by the English FA in 1863.
