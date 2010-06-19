20 Things You Can Say To Sound Like A Soccer Snob

Gus Lubin, Gregory White
uruguay

American sports fans, used to kibitzing baseball scores and fluent in the terms of golf, may have felt uncomfortable during the fervor of World Cup 2010.

What can you say at a bar except another lame joke about “real football”? How can you impress your boss or a potential client?

Each World Cup game will attract four times as many viewers as the Super Bowl

Read more: ESPN and ABC (NYSE:DIS) are projecting an average of 400 million soccer fans will watch each of the 64 games that it will televise during the 2010 World Cup. Only 106.5 million people watched the Super Bowl in February 2010, an all-time record for NFL football (source: ESPN, Nielsen).

Only 7 countries have ever won the World Cup: Uruguay (pictured), Brazil, Argentina, France, England, Italy, and Germany

World Cup referees took a crash course in swear words -- especially English -- and will give a RED CARD if they hear offensive language

Source: AP

Total Football was a style of soccer invented by the Dutch National team and Ajax in the late 1960s and early 1970s. The style involves all players forming part of the attack.

Source: Wikipedia

The first $1 million transfer is considered to be that of Johan Cruyff. The Ajax star left the Netherlands to join Barcelona in 1973.

Although that is up for some debate, considering exchange rates, etc. Check out the full list of top transfers here >

Source: Wikipedia

There's an obscure rule that says if a player kicks the ball into his OWN GOAL on a direct free-kick, the opposing team is awarded a corner kick and not a goal

Did you know it's possible to take a free kick inside the penalty box?

Only two clubs have ever won the top English league remaining unbeaten throughout, Arsenal (2003-2004) and Preston North End (1888-1889).

Source: Wikipedia

The world record all time international goal scorer (in national team competition) is Ali Daei of Iran, with 109 international goals. He is followed by two more famous players, Ferenc Puskás of Hungary and Real Madrid fame (84 goals) and the Brazilian Pele (77 goals).

Source: Wikipedia

Source: Wikipedia

The player with the most goals ever in World Cup play is Ronaldo (Brazil) with 15.

Source: Wikipedia

The player with the most cards in World Cup play is Zinedine Zidane (France), with 4 yellows and 2 reds

Source: Wikipedia

The Freemasons Arms, around the corner from the London headquarters of the Freemasons, is where the first soccer rules were agreed upon by the English FA in 1863.

Source: Shady Old Lady

Last year's FIFA player of the year was the diminutive Argentine striker, Messi

2008's FIFA player of the year was the pretty Portuguese striker, Christiano Ronaldo

Now check out who Business Insider thinks will win the World Cup.

The answer may surprise you >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.