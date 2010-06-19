20 Things You Can Say To Sound Like A Soccer Snob

American sports fans, used to kibitzing baseball scores and fluent in the terms of golf, may have felt uncomfortable during the fervor of World Cup 2010.

What can you say at a bar except another lame joke about “real football”? How can you impress your boss or a potential client?

