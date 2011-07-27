The 20 Hot Silicon Valley Startups You Need To Watch

Date Founded: 2010



Founder: Tim Bentley

Concept: customised gift certificates to any store without actually visiting the store. Here's how it works:

'Choose up to 3 places where you'd like to treat a friend. Almost any place works, so go big or go local. Write a personal note, pick fancy fonts, and top it all off with an awesome photo. Then send your Giftly by email or Facebook. When your friend goes to one of the places you picked out, they pay like they normally would. Giftly sends your friend the gifted amount in any way they choose: directly to a credit card, debit card, or PayPal account.'



Location: San Francisco, CA



Funding: $2 million from Baseline Ventures, Lightspeed Venture Partners, RPM Ventures, SoftTechVC, Floodgate Fund, Thrive Capital and angel investors.



Why You Should Care: Giving cash is boring. But Giftly does just that with a personal touch. What's even better is that small businesses don't have to be involved in the process. It's a simple cash exchange; it's not a daily deals program stores have to sign up for and sign off on.

'I think the main challenge is convincing people that if they use their own credit card they wont be charged,' says one VC. 'But Giftly has the opportunity to be incredibly disruptive. Plus they have a great team and good investors.'