The 20 Hot Silicon Valley Startups You Need To Watch

We hit accelerators, spoke with VCs, and met with entrepreneurs to find hidden gems startups in Silicon Valley.We selected 20 startups that are on track to become the next big thing.
They’re startups you probably haven’t heard of yet, but we expect you’ll hear a lot from them in the future.
Date Founded: October 2010
Founder: Darshan Shankar, Sridatta Thatipamala, Eric Zhang
Concept: Web technology that enables everyone, from startups to enterprises, to easily build large-scale, real-time web applications.
Location: Berkeley, CA
Funding: Y-Combinator invested $20,000, plus additional financing from others
Why You Should Care: Flotype was a Y-Combinator winter 2010 company. NowJS is its main product.
The startup is just six months old, but it's on track to generate $1 million in revenue. The founders are young and scrappy too. All three are 19-year-old UC Berkeley engineering dropouts.
'NowJS is doing BIG things with some huge clients building things off them,' a startup executive tells us.
Date Founded/Launched: September 10, 2009
Founders: Sam Zaid (CEO), Elliot Kroo (Director of Engineering)
Concept: Rent cars from other drivers when they're not in use.
Location: San Francisco, CA
Funding: $1.5 million, including $50,000 for winning TechCrunch Disrupt
Why You Should Care: Renting expensive items, like clothing and apartments, has proven to be a promising business model for Rent The Runway and AirBNB. The same model for cars makes sense.
GetAround took home first place at this year's TechCrunch Disrupt NYC. The team is working on a cool mobile app to accompany the service too. It gives renters a secure set of mobile car keys; no physical set is needed to rent and start the vehicle.
Date Founded: 2010
Founder: Sam Shank
Concept: Make a last minute hotel reservation (hip, elegant, or basic) from your phone for a discounted price.
Location: San Francisco, CA
Funding: Raised $3.25 million series A from Battery Ventures, Accel Partners, First Round Capital and angels Rich Barton, Erik Bachford, Brad Gerstner and Hugh Crean.
Why You Should Care: It's been named 'best travel app' by Travel & Leisure, and it has been raved about in TechCrunch, CNET, The LA Times, Forbes and Entrepreneur.
Date Founded: 2010
Founders: Ben Silbermann, Paul Sciarra, Evan Sharp
Concept: Online bulletin boards. Users can 'pin' inspiring images to their pages and share them with the community.
Location: Palo Alto, CA
Funding: $700,000 seed round and currently raising a 'massive round.' Eventbrite cofounder Kevin Hartz is an investor.
Why You Should Care: Numerous VCs and entrepreneurs suggested Pinterest for this list because it's growing like a weed.
Boston Venture Capitalist Rob Go listed Pinterest as one of '5 under-hyped companies he'd invest in at a wild valuation.'
'I was literally thinking about how to create a product that merges the best of SVPPLY and Polyvore for the market for home-goods,' says Go. I've been using Pinterest for this purpose ever since. The product is beautiful (if a little slow), the content I'm finding from other users is inspiring, and I'm noticing mainstream friends of mine signing up for the service way more than some much more hyped companies like Instagram.'
Date Founded: August 1, 2009
Founders: Melody McCloskey and Dan Levine
Concept: Social tools that help beauty professionals grow and manage their businesses. It helps them easily build booking-capable sites for their businesses.
Location: San Francisco, CA
Funding: $700,000 from Chris Sacca, Jeff Clavier, Uber's Travis Kalanick, Path's Dave Morin, Garrett Camp, Alfred Lin, Christoph Janz, Othman Laraki, Steve Lee, Paige Craig, Joe Stump, 500 Startups, and Team Europe Ventures.
Why You Should Care: StyleSeat launched at this year's TechCrunch Disrupt NYC and was recommended by a prominent Silicon Valley investor for this list.
McCloskey says the market she's after is a $40 billion beauty/booking niche; most beauty-related small businesses currently rely on WoM, and that model needs to be brought online.
Fun fact: McCloskey used to date Digg's Kevin Rose back when she was a brunette.
Date Founded: Went live January 3, 2011 but launched May 2011
Founder: Walter Chen, Rodrigo Guzman, and Jae Kwon
Concept: Everyday iDoneThis sends users an email asking what they accomplished. Users respond in a diary-like format; iDoneThis puts the information in a calendar so users can visualise their progress.
Location: San Francisco, CA
Funding: $20,000 from Angelpad
Why You Should Care: iDoneThis was founded in NYC startup incubator WeWorkLabs. It's currently in Angelpad, a San Francisco incubator founded by ex-Googlers.
iDoneThis is popular among prominent entrepreneurs. Robert Scoble has also been tweeting about the startup. Foursquare's Naveen Selvadurai and Alex Rainert use the product. Shawn Liu at Harvest and Cheryl Yeoh at Citypockets do too.
Date Founded: February 2011, hasn't publicly launched yet
Founder: Sandra Oh Lin, Yu Pan, and Yael Pasternak Valek
Concept: Creative, hands-on activities delivered to kids.
Location: San Francisco, CA
Funding: Currently raising a round
Why You Should Care: A VC tells us, 'They are about to raise a round, they are oversubscribed, and the team is SICK (sick as in good).'
Plus, you can never have too many activities lined up for kids; this will help parents keep them preoccupied.
Singly wants to create digital lockers for everyone; it stores information about people that's scattered all over the web in one, accessible place.
Date Founded: 2010
Founder: Jeremie Miller, Simon Murtha-Smith, Jason Cavnar
Concept: Singly is an open source data locker. It 'aggregates and stores your personal data from around the web and ensures that it's always available to you.'
Location: San Francisco, CA (Florida St)
Funding: N/A
Why You Should Care: Singly just came out of 'stealth mode' and is attracting attention from the likes of John Battelle, Esther Dyson, and the O'Reilly Radar. It was recommended by multiple VCs for this list.
The founders have an incredibly strong background too.
Says ReadWriteWeb, 'Jeremie Miller is a revered figure among developers, best known for building XMPP, the open source protocol that powers most of the Instant Messaging apps in the world. Now Miller has raised funds and is building a team that will develop software aimed directly at the future of the web.'
Miller founded Jabber which has 1 billion users world wide.
Giftly (Begiftly) lets you send friends customised gift certificates without ever visiting the store.
Date Founded: 2010
Founder: Tim Bentley
Concept: customised gift certificates to any store without actually visiting the store. Here's how it works:
'Choose up to 3 places where you'd like to treat a friend. Almost any place works, so go big or go local. Write a personal note, pick fancy fonts, and top it all off with an awesome photo. Then send your Giftly by email or Facebook. When your friend goes to one of the places you picked out, they pay like they normally would. Giftly sends your friend the gifted amount in any way they choose: directly to a credit card, debit card, or PayPal account.'
Location: San Francisco, CA
Funding: $2 million from Baseline Ventures, Lightspeed Venture Partners, RPM Ventures, SoftTechVC, Floodgate Fund, Thrive Capital and angel investors.
Why You Should Care: Giving cash is boring. But Giftly does just that with a personal touch. What's even better is that small businesses don't have to be involved in the process. It's a simple cash exchange; it's not a daily deals program stores have to sign up for and sign off on.
'I think the main challenge is convincing people that if they use their own credit card they wont be charged,' says one VC. 'But Giftly has the opportunity to be incredibly disruptive. Plus they have a great team and good investors.'
SwipeGood lets you round up all of the charges on your credit card to the nearest dollar amount and donate the difference.
Date Founded: 2010
Founders: Anthony Nemitz, Thomas Steinacher, Steli Efti
Concept: SwipeGood rounds up all of your debit or credit card purchases to the nearest dollar. Users can choose to donate the difference to a charity of their choice.
Location: San Francisco, CA
Funding: $500,000 from Bebo cofounder Michael Birch and Y-Combinator.
Why You Should Care: SwipeGood merges technology and charities seamlessly. The small suggested monthly amounts make it easy to donate regularly. It's a good idea for a good cause.
Date Founded: 2010
Founders: Sam Rosen and Dana Levine
Concept: A way for speakers to book engagements and for venues to connect with hard-to-reach people.
Location: Mountain View, CA (a 500 Startups company)
Funding: Undisclosed amount from David Tisch, Seamless Web founder Jason Finger, and Mike Yavonditte, including $50,000 from 500Startups accelerator
Why You Should Care: Notable speakers, like Foursquare and LinkedIn executives, Jason Calacanis, and Dave McClure, use SpeakerGram to book engagements.
Speakergram could become a must-use platform for celebrities and authors, as well as for more 'regular' industry folks. Think Skillshare for speakers.
Date Founded: 2010 Y-Combinator company
Founder: Mike Johnston and Fred Cheng
Concept: Simperium 'helps developers build apps that synchronise content across devices and the web.' Its most popular product, SimpleNote, helps people take notes and access them from any web device too.
Location: San Francisco, CA
Funding: Y-Combinator
Why You Should Care: Simperium is growing leaps and bounds. Last spring when Simperium was accepted to Y-Combinator it had 20,000 users. Today it serves more than 15 million daily requests. 'SimpleNote has great traction and is a great product,' one venture capitalist tells us.
It seems they have a grander vision for the future too. 'The team is building something very big...much bigger than it looks as SimpleNote,' says the VC.
Sincerely is a fun, easy way to share photo prints via mobile devices. It turns Instagrams into postcards and multiple photos into Photo Booth strips.
Date Founded: April 12, 2011
Founder: Matt Brezina and Bryan Kennedy
Concept: Sincerely makes it easy to send photo prints from mobile devices. Its first product, Postagram, lets users send Instagrams as postcards for $.99. Another product, PopBooth, turns multiple photos into a photo booth-like strip.
Location: San Francisco, CA
Funding: Unannounced
Why You Should Care: Both founders were former Y-Combinator entrepreneurs and Xobni teammates. Bezina founded Xobni; he grew it to 7 million+ installs and $30 million in venture capital. Kennedy founded AppNinjas, the maker of Swype, and sold it within its first 8 months.
Sincerely believes that iPhones are the future of point and click cameras, and that sharing mobile photos should be as easy as it is on Facebook.
Sincerely's products are catchy too. TechCrunch's MG Siegler says he'll be using Postagram all the time. PopBooth's free iPhone app is currently ranked #73; the free iPad app is ranked #60.
Date Founded: 2009
Founders: Jason Putorti and David Binetti
Concept: Votizen 'directly connects registered voters and elected officials through social networks.'
Location: Mountain View, CA
Funding: $1.5 M lead by Founders Fund, including 500 Startups, David Cowan, Keith Rabois, Ron Conway, Mark Goines, Founder Collective, Felicis Ventures, PivotNorth, Steve Blank, Eric Ries, Shervin Pishevar, and Tom Shields.
Why You Should Care: Votizen has proved to be a powerful tool that can actually get bills passed via social media. 'The startup sprung, in part, from the success of a Votizen-powered Twitter campaign earlier this year that was held in support of the Startup Visa. Thousands of people tweeted their support for the bill, and Votizen actually delivered their messages by hand to the appropriate people,' says TechCrunch.
The founders have a solid background too. Putorti was lead designer of Mint, and Binetti cofounded USA.gov.
Date Founded: 2008
Founder: Jon Crawford and Janette Crawford
Concept: Anyone can set up an e-commerce store for free on Storenvy and promote products through Twitter, Facebook, and the Storenvy platform.
Location: San Francisco, CA
Funding: Bootstrapped for one year, then raised $1.5 million seed round from Spark Capital, First Round Capital, Kleiner Perkins, Charles River Ventures, David Cohen, John Maloney, David Cancel, David Hauser and Siamak Taghaddos.
Why You Should Care: Storenvy wants to become the Tumblr of e-commerce, with free accounts for merchants and a business model based on freemiums. Crawford has attracted some impressive angels and investors, including President of Tumblr John Maloney, who can help the company become just that.
On June 11, 2011, Storenvy hit 5,000 online storefronts.
Date Founded: Launched February 2010
Founder: Oliver Roup
Concept: Publishers can link to one of VigLink's 12,500 partner sites. When a user follows the link and then makes a purchase, the publisher receives a cut of the transaction.
Location: San Francisco, CA
Funding: $7.3 million. $800k in seed funding January 2010, $1.1M in Series A, $5.4M in Series B led by Emergence Capital; other investors include: Google Ventures, First Round Capital, SoftTech VC
Why You Should Care: Outbound traffic is a hard thing to monetise. Right now, most publishers don't make any money when users click away from their sites. VigLink could be creating a new source of ad revenue, and it has attracted attention from solid investors.
As of March, VigLink was working with 15,000 sites generating 2 billion pageviews per month.
TaskRabbit makes anyone your minion. Send someone to pick up your coffee or unpack a moving van for whatever amount you're willing to pay.
Date Founded: 2008, formerly called RunMyErrand
Founder: Leah Busque
Concept: A community marketplace for errands. Post a task and say how much you'll pay someone to complete it. Another willing user will do it for you.
Location: San Francisco, CA
Funding: $2M in seed funding from Baseline Ventures, Floodgate and First Round Capital; $5M in Series A led by Shasta Ventures, followed by First Round Capital, Baseline Ventures, Floodgate, Collaborative
Fund, 500 Startups and author Lisa Gansky.
Why You Should Care: TaskRabbit is like Craigslist for a mobile, on-the-go world. It is for people in need of immediate assistance.
TaskRabbit is expanding nationally too. It will be demoing at New York Tech Meetup next Tuesday.
'The TaskRabbit marketplace is revolutionizing the way people get things done- stranded drivers can find a person with jumper cables in just minutes, florists can get the extra delivery help they need on Valentine's Day to keep their customers happy,
Date Founded: May 2010
Founder: Amit Aharoni, Nicolas Meunier, Steve Davis
Concept: Cruisewise aggregates cruise trips and information, making the vacations easy to book online.
Location: It is one of the Startup Chile companies, but it is based in San Francisco, CA
Funding: N/A
Why You Should Care: Booking a cruise online is relatively difficult. Even when you use a site like Expedia, you have to call the cruise line at the end to confirm your reservation.
For that reason, only 8% of cruises are booked online. It's a travel sector that's in need of disruption. 'Cruisewise is going to be big; the booking process is very antiquated,' says a confident investor.
Date Founded: November 2010
Founder: Russ Fradin (CEO), Jim Larrison (GM) and Steve Heyman (CTO)
Concept: Dynamic Signal is a social media marketing platform for marketers to build and operate their own brand communities. The platform empowers brands to build direct long-term relationships with influencers and fans in the most important categories and consumer segments online and offline.
Location: San Bruno, CA
Funding: $8MM Series A raised in January 2011 from Trinity Ventures (Lead VC); Venrock; Cox Enterprises; many high profile angel investors (including Josh James - Omniture; Rick Thompson - Playdom; Craig Sherman - Gaia; etc…)
Why You Should Care: For starters, the founding team is excellent. Prior to Dynamic Signal they founded Adify and sold it to Cox Enterprises for $300 million. They were also early executives at comScore and grew it to an IPO.
'We know WoM is the most successful form of brand discovery and we can't expect all social brand marketing to happen on Facebook,' an investor says of the niche Dynamic Signal fills.
