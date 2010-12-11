20 Scientifically-Proven Signs You're Smarter Than Average

According to Psychology Today, people who use more drugs are more intelligent. 'Intelligent people don't always do the right thing,' they write, 'only the evolutionarily novel thing.'

According to a study conducted by National Child Development, 'more intelligent children in the United Kingdom are more likely to grow up to consume psychoactive drugs than less intelligent children.' These drugs include marijuana, cocaine, heroin, alcohol and tobacco.

The chart on the left shows the findings of the study. It depicts the latent factor for the consumption of 13 different kinds of psychoactive drugs, (cannabis, ecstasy, amphetamines, LSD, amyl nitrate, magic mushrooms, cocaine, temazepan, semeron, ketamine, crack, heroin, and methadone). There is a clear association between childhood general intelligence and adult drug consumption.

'Very bright individuals (with IQs above 125) are roughly three-tenths of a standard deviation more likely to consume psychoactive drugs than very dull individuals,' says Psychology Today. They ran the same study in the U.S. and found similar results.