The 10 Funniest Things People Will Do For $5

Photo: Basykes via Flickr

Some people will go to great lengths for a few dollars.Fiverr is a site where people can list their services. The catch is that everything costs $5. Some people use the site to think abstractly about what they can offer.



“I will send you a quart size bag of sheep wool for $5,” one user tempts.

“I will change my relationship status with you to anything you like on Facebook for 2 days for $5,” says another.

We looked through tons of recent listings and found some hilariously strange stunts people are willing to pull for a Lincoln.

Who's offering: missrobynerin The offer: 'I will write on my face whatever inappropriate, non swearing words/sentences you want! Nothing too long either, my face isn't thhhat big! Lol :)' (via Fiverr) Who's offering: Haleylujah The offer: 'I will put on a full hot dog costume and dance to an entire song of your choice. I will then put it on youtube for you! Sweet! I can also send you the video file if you ask me. If you would like the dance to be dedicated to anyone, let me know. Oh and don't ask me to dance to anything over 7ish minutes... C'mon now don't be a smart arse.' (via Fiverr) Who's offering: Scraprageous The offer: 'One quart size baggie of wool from a recently sheared sheep. This wool has been washed and is ready to card or use for scrapbooking or just for seeing what sheep wool looks like just off the sheep. Comes in various colours.' (via Fiverr) Who's offering: Bulineta The offer: 'How to trick people into thinking you're good looking' (via Fiverr) Who's offering: Willdoit4u The offer: 'I will call your boss call blocked and tell him/her for you that you had to go out of town for whatever reason you prefer.' (via Fiverr) Who's offering: Haleylujah The offer: 'I will ask you for some info on yourself and i will analyse which house you should be in and describe why i chose it for you.' (via Fiverr) Who's offering: Whatsupdanny

The offer: 'My friend and art collaborator is Daniel Franzese who played Damien in Mean Girls. To help me with some fundraising for an art project he has agreed to take a picture holding up a sign he created saying anything you want for a friend.Happy Birthday? I Love Your Work! Anything nice. (Sorry no endorsements for companies. This is meant as a fun gift for someone. (We want to fund our project due to results of someone giving a gift.) You go Glen COCO!' (via Fiverr) Who's offering: NotTooHappy The offer: 'Working on a plot and there's nobody to foil it? Have a great scheme that fell apart and need somebody to swear vengeance upon of while shaking your fist in the air? Looking for a name to say after, 'Curses...'? Well, look no further. With over 30 year of experience creating enemies, I have what you're looking for. http://bit.ly/atyyMl' (via Fiverr) Who's offering: Texanmarmot The offer: 'Jiji Cat will send someone a cute, fun, or funny note on Facebook, in lolcat. It will be as random or as particular as you wish it to be...a unique and cute way to brighten a loved one's day! Jiji will: ~pass along secret admirer notes ~offer compliments ~write haiku or sonnets in lolcat ~give kitty advice ~do fortune cookie sayings Jiji will NOT: ~curse ~spam ~use offensive, racist, or hateful language ~write anything negative' (via Fiverr) For more ridiculous ways people made money, check out: 9 Ridiculous Ideas That Made People Ridiculously Rich >>

