Are You Smart Enough To Work At Bloomberg? Take The Test

Q: Which one of these is not like the other: UBS, Swiss National Bank, Goldman Sachs, European Investment Bank?
A: Goldman Sachs. It's not a lending bank.
A: Shorting a stock means to sell it first then buy it back after the market (or that stock in particular) goes down.
A: The rate at which the general level of prices for goods and service is rising, and, subsequently, purchasing power is falling. Central banks attempt to stop severe inflation, along with severe deflation, in an attempt to keep the excessive growth of prices to a minimum.
As inflation rises, every dollar will buy a smaller percentage of a good. For example, if the inflation rate is 2%, then a $1 pack of gum will cost $1.02 in a year.
Most countries' central banks will try to sustain an inflation rate of 2-3%.
A: The total dollar market value of all of a company's outstanding shares. Market capitalisation is calculated by multiplying a company's shares outstanding by the current market price of one share. The investment community uses this figure to determining a company's size, as opposed to sales or total asset figures.
Frequently referred to as 'market cap'.
A: A significant decline in activity across the economy, lasting longer than a few months. It is visible in industrial production, employment, real income and wholesale-retail trade. The technical indicator of a recession is two consecutive quarters of negative economic growth as measured by a country's gross domestic product (GDP); although the National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER) does not necessarily need to see this occur to call a recession.
